Pay up or our players stay at Loughgall, says Dean Smith

Nedas Maciulaitis has his admirers in the Premiership

Loughgall manager Dean Smith is confident he will keep his table topping team together during the January transfer window, as most of his players are signed on professional deals.

Despite Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Harland and Wolff Welders, the Villagers lead the Lough 41 Championship by two points.

While it is no secret that likes of Nedas Maciulaitis and Jamie Rea have caught the eye of Premiership scouts, Smith says his star men will remain at Lakeview Park unless a Premiership club coughs up a fee.

“If you do well, other clubs will come sniffing round your players. It’s to be expected.

“So I’m not surprised there is interest in our players, but we have tied the vast majority of down on professional contracts. That means, if a Premiership club wants to sign one of our boys, we will demand a fee.”

Most players in the Irish League’s second tier are registered as amateurs, which means the can leave without a transfer fee exchanging hands. However, Loughgall boss Smith believes things are changing.

“Signing players on pro deals is the way forward. Otherwise, if you find a good player and you spend time developing that player, you end up losing that player for nothing. That’s hard to accept, but if he’s an amateur there is nothing you can do about it.”

Smith has added ex-Portadown and Dollingstown forward Aaron Duke to his squad.

Last night, relegation-threatened Knockbreda stunned surprise package Newington at Solitude.

Forward Anto Burns hit a late brace to secure a 2-0 win for Breda who are now three points clear of basement side Dergview.