Penalty from Chris Shields the difference as Linfield overcome Big Two rivals Glentoran in Co Antrim Shield Semi-Final

ToalsBet.com Co Antrim Shield

Tempers flare during the Country Antrim Shield Semi-Final between Glentoran and Larne

Despite all the talk of Linfield’s underwhelming performances this season, the Premiership champions have progressed to their first Final.

And David Healy’s side did it with a swagger after shaking off the challenge of Big Two rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park last night.

It was a dish of revenge served after the Glens’ impressive 3-0 League win at the same venue last month.

Andrew Clarke powered in the opener for Linfield but the game sprung to life in the second half.

James Singleton headed in an equaliser but Chris Shields’ penalty five minutes later settled the tie.

While the ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield is not considered to be the most glittering of the four domestic prizes on offer, any trophy success in the domestic game is hard-earned considering rising standards in the League.

And trophy triumphs can lift confidence and morale while generating fresh momentum. They also whet the players’ appetite for more.

The final hurdle in the shape of red-hot Larne, who beat Dundela 3-0, is a formidable one but the Blues are just one game away from securing the prize for a 44th time and for the first time since 2017.

The decider is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17 with the Invermen, who overcame the Blues in last season’s final, going for a hat-trick of triumphs.

Before the game the club appealed for supporters to cut out unacceptable behaviour, hammering home the message that fireworks, missiles, sectarian and offensive chanting are not wanted.

While a Big Two atmosphere is always electric, thankfully there were no unsavoury scenes.

The visitors, without the injured Conor McMenamin, lacked a creative spark but did make a fight of it in the second half.

While the Glens went with Ollie Webber in goals, Hrvoje Plum was back in the heart of midfield, with Danny Purkis and Shay McCartan carrying the attacking threat.

Healy made six changes to his starting line-up, drafting in keeper David Walsh, Michael Newberry, Chris Shields, Kirk Millar, Kyle McClean and Conor Pepper.

The derby was missing two of the League’s best attacking players as McMenamin and Joel Cooper were injured.

The visitors were the first to turn up the heat on a cold night. Plum’s inswinging corner was headed onto the crossbar by Purkis and Walsh gathered Aidan Wilson’s header from the rebound.

It was an early scare for hosts who responded by forcing the Glens’ defence to make some crucial interventions.

The Blues were hungry to get the ball to McKee and McDaid but Luke McCullough was composed at the back.

On 16 minutes, McCartan’s curling effort was flicked wide by Walsh and the home side needed to be wary of Plum’s delicious deliveries from corners.

Linfield were struggling to carve out clear-cut opportunities but a Kyle McClean cross had to be scrambled clear and then in the 27th minute the Blues scored a brilliant opener.

Roscoe surged forward, fed McKee who flicked the ball cleverly to Andrew Clarke who found the bottom corner of the net with a clinical finish from 20 yards.

At the other end Rhys Marshall found the side netting and a new approach was needed in the second half.

Boss Mick McDermott shuffled his pack at the break, sending on Jay and Ruaidhri Donnelly for McCartan and Purkis.

Wilson and Roscoe were both cautioned as tempers came to the boil.

The game was intriguingly poised with the Blues looking for a killer second and the Glens searching for an equaliser.

Former Glens’ hero McDaid directed a header wide while Ruaidhri Donnelly lifted his effort over the top.

On 62 minutes the visitors drew level. Singleton met Plum’s corner with a powerful header that sailed past Walsh.

But Linfield restored their lead five minutes later. McDaid was sent tumbling in the box and after Ruaidhri Donnelly was booked for protesting, Shields slotted home the spotkick.

Temperatures suddenly heated up on the touchline as Healy, Glens assistant boss Paul Millar and coach Rodney McAree were booked.

The derby had come to life and Walsh had to get down to deflect Jay Donnelly’s header to safety.

Linfield saw the job through to set up a repeat of last season’s final.

The Big Two rivals will meet again in the BetMcLean Cup Semi-Finals in east Belfast next month — expect more feisty festive entertainment.

The League champions lie fifth in the Premiership table, nine points behind leaders Larne but that’s a gap they will feel they can bridge with a trip to Ballymena United up next on Friday night.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Roscoe, Newberry, Shields, Millar (Finlayson 88), McClean, McDaid (Palmer 80), M Clarke, McKee (Devine 84), Pepper, A Clarke.

Subs not used: Johns, Mulgrew, Vertainen, McStravick.

Glentoran: Webber, Kane (Murray 69), McCullough, Wilson, Burns, McCartan (J Donnelly 45), Marshall (McLaughlin 85), Singleton, Devlin (Roy 69), Purkis (R Donnelly 45), Plum.

Subs not used: McCarey, Smith.

Referee: Chris Morrison

Man of match: Chris Shields

Match rating: 7/10