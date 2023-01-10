Peter Campbell inspired Glenavon stun Crusaders to win six-goal thriller at Mourneview Park

Glenavon 4 Crusaders 2

Glenavon's Peter Campbell scores the second goal for his team during this evenings game at Mourneview Park

Crusaders opportunity to shoot themselves right back into the title race was ripped to shreds by a slick and efficient Glenavon, thanks to a virtuoso performance from Peter Campbell.

The talented winger scored twice and set up another for Matthew Fitzpatrick – a reported transfer window target for the Crues – in a thoroughly deserved 4-2 victory for the Lurgan Blues.

Four goals in a whirlwind 14-minute period either side of half time lit up what prior to the that exciting flurry had been a fairly drab encounter, with neither team really looking like taking a firm grip on the game.

Crues striker Dean Ebbe had dragged a shot wide from 20 yards with only Rory Brown to beat and at the other end Jonny Tuffey threw his arms in the air to block a glancing header from Aaron Prendergast.

Suddenly the game sparked into life nine minutes before half time – with a finish that was worth waiting for.

As Crusaders defender Josh Robinson twice failed to adequately deal with a long ball, first allowing it to bounce and then only getting a weak header on it, Fitzpatrick gratefully collected and rolled a pass into Cambell’s feet and shifted the ball out of his feet before drilling into the bottom right corner from just outside the box.

Roles were then reversed five minutes before half time when Glenavon’s momentum clicked up a notch as they doubled their lead. Campbell crossing from the right with a dangerous left-foot delivery and Fitzpatrick got in ahead of Tuffey – who had come to catch – and headed home from six yards out.

Ebbe was instrumental as Crusaders pulled one back on 48 minutes, reacting quickly after Brown had made a great save to deny him from close range and volleying the ball across goal from right on the byline for Lowry to bring down before lashing in from close range.

Any hopes of that sparking a comeback lasted a mere two minutes before Glenavon restored their lead. Campbell was the scorer, finishing from penalty-spot range, but the goal owed much to Prendergast, who left both Chris Hegarty and Robinson on the ground before having the awareness to see that McCloskey was in an offside position in front of him and instead he picked out Campbell with a superb low cross from the right.

The Crues did set themselves up for a go at rescuing at least a point when a stunning finish from BJ Burns, who took the ball out of the air with his right foot and volleyed home from the edge of the box and with 20 minutes still to go there was plenty of time to throw everything at it and they did have the ball in the net again on 79 minutes, but Ross Clarke had strayed offside as he finished.

Crusaders’ night was then summed up two minutes from time when then helped Glenavon to a fourth goal – Jarlath O’Rourke heading over Tuffey as he tried to defend a cross from the left, with the goalkeeper completely stranded.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Doyle, Wallace, Rogers (Birney 82 mins), McCloskey (Bradley 87 mins), Garrett (Snoddy 82 mins), Baird, Campbell, Fitzpatrick, Prendergast (Doran 90 mins). Unused subs: Malone, Ward, Burns.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, BJ Burns (Boyd 86 mins), Robinson, Hegarty (Larmour 62 mins), Forsythe, Lowry, Winchester, O’Rourke, Ebbe, Owens (McMurray 46 mins), Clarke. Unused subs: Murphy, Weir, Thompson, Boyd, Barr.

Referee: Ross Clarke (Carrickfergus).

Man of the match: Peter Campbell

Match rating: 8/10