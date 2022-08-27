Philip Lowry and Daniel Larmour lead second half fight-back as Crusaders come from behind to beat Newry

Newry City 1 Crusaders 2

Goals from Philip Lowry and Daniel Larmour just three minutes apart helped Crusaders battle back for victory and deny Newry City their first win of the season at the Showgrounds.

Stephen Baxter’s side were rather unconvincing in the first half and the newly promoted side were good value for their lead at the interval thanks to Daniel Hughes’ strike.

But Lowry and Larmour struck in close proximity just after the clock hit the hour as Crusaders were vastly improved after the restart, and this win makes it three wins from four to start the campaign.

Newry showed plenty of spirit that suggests they have what it takes to avoid an immediate drop back to the Championship, but this is one that they will feel got away.

They will especially feel that way after Hughes put them ahead, taking advantage of some indecision in the visitors’ defence to beat Jonathan Tuffey in the 21st minute.

But for the Crues keeper it could have been even worse at the break for the north Belfast side, making a great stop to deny John McGovern, and that kept the deficit at one going into the second half.

And whatever Baxter said at half-time worked as Crusaders mounted the comeback to take away the three points, and the two goals came in quick succession.

First came Lowry’s equaliser, the midfielder producing the deft touch to edge the ball just over the line after being set up by Jordan Forsythe’s header, and just three minutes later Larmour finished from a tight angle to make it 2-1.

Newry did try to mount a last-minute fight back to rescue a draw, but it was in vain as the experienced visitors held on for the win.