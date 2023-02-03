Philip Lowry the hero as Crusaders see off Bangor in Irish Cup

Bangor goalkeeper James Taylor has an effort as his side throw everything at Crusaders late on — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Ben Arthurs of Bangor celebrates scoring what turned out to be a consolation against Crusaders

Crusaders’ Philip Lowry after netting his first goal against Bangor at Clandeboye Park

Not for the first time this season, it was Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry who stole the show at Clandeboye Park.

He struck both his 16th and 17th goals of the season as the Irish Cup holders booked their place in the Quarter-Finals of the prestigious competition with a 2-1 win over Premier Intermediate League side Bangor.

Somehow, at the age of 33, Lowry has established himself as one of the Irish League’s most clinical finishers.

But Stephen Baxter’s men did not have it all their own way. Ben Arthurs’ 66th-minute goal set up a grandstand finish, creating an electric atmosphere at Clandeboye Park.

Crusaders ace Philip Lowry celebrates scoring his second goal with Jude Winchester

Even though the Seasiders did not manage to complete a magical comeback, they will take tremendous pride in running a team from two divisions above them so close.

Not only that, the Friday night Cup clash attracted a bumper crowd. With the Steel & Sons Cup already in the cabinet and promotion to the Championship within reach, there’s a sense that something special is happening by the seaside after six seasons beneath the second tier.

Crusaders broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

Jude Winchester hooked a dangerous ball over the top of the Bangor defence and found the feet of Lowry, who had ghosted into the box. The midfielder screwed the ball into the net from an acute angle.

Within a minute, the Crues had a superb chance to double their advantage. James Taylor’s weak kick was cut out by the alert Lowry, who slipped in Ross Clarke. The former Linfield man raced through on goal, before drilling a low shot towards the bottom corner. Taylor made up for his kicking error by producing a save he had no right to make.

Both Lowry and striker Jordan Owens had half chances to extend the lead before the break, but veteran goalkeeper Taylor proved an assured presence in the Bangor goal.

Lowry made it 2-0 in the 47th minute. He played a smart one-two with Winchester, before firing the ball home from the left side of the six-yard box, giving Taylor no chance in the goal.

The large crowd would have been forgiven for thinking that Lowry’s second ended the game as a contest, but Lee Feeney’s team refused to roll over.

In the 66th minute, Bangor turned the game on its head when substitute David Hume launched a long ball into the Crusaders box.

Arthurs — whose brother Ross won the Cup with the Crues in 2009 — controlled the ball expertly, held it up well and slotted underneath Jonny Tuffey. The goal sparked wild celebrations in the home stand.

Despite some dangerous long balls into the Crusaders box, the Seasiders were unable to score the equaliser their fans craved to send the game into extra-time.

Bangor goalkeeper James Taylor has an effort as his side throw everything at Crusaders late on — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

There was good news Crusaders fans in the final 10 minutes. Star man Ben Kennedy came off the bench, marking his comeback after several months on the sidelines.

Unfortunately for the north Belfast side, double goalscorer Lowry was subbed off with a head injury late in the game. Thankfully, it was nothing more than a bump – it will take more than that to stop Crusaders’ goalscoring hero this season.

Bangor: Taylor, R. Neale, Boyle (Hume 43), Arthur, Harrison, Arthurs, McArthur (Hughes 82), Devine, Glover (Mathieson 69), Foster (Beattie 82), De’Sena.

Bangor’s Lewis Harrison takes on Crusaders ace Jude Winchester — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Subs not used: Gibbons, O’Kane, Halliday.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty (Stewart 61), Robinson, Weir (Thompson 76), Lowry (McKeown 86), O’Rourke, Owens (Ebbe 61), Winchester, Heatley, Clarke (Kennedy 76).

Subs not used: Murphy, Boyd.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Philip Lowry

Match rating: 8/10