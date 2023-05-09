Philip Lowry, Tomas Cosgrove and Leroy Millar face off for Ulster Footballer of the Year Award

Linfield have dominated the prestigious Ulster Footballer of the Year award in recent times but the coveted prize will go to Larne or Crusaders this year.

On the shortlist for one of the most sought after individual prizes in Northern Ireland sport are Inver Park duo Tomas Cosgrove and Leroy Millar and Seaview star Philip Lowry.

All three have enjoyed fabulous trophy-winning seasons with Cosgrove and Millar influential figures in Larne’s historic title success and a third County Antrim Shield triumph in a row and Lowry enjoying Irish Cup glory with Crusaders for the second campaign in succession.

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove played a key role in the Inver Park side's Premiership title — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Millar has proved to be a sensational signing for Tiernan Lynch’s side with his goals, assists and all-round qualities in midfield while captain Cosgrove has inspired his side with his energy and rampaging runs forward from full-back.

As for Lowry he has netted 21 goals from the middle of the park with the last of the season coming in Sunday’s 4-0 Irish Cup Final victory over Ballymena.

Down the years a host of greats have won the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters Club Ulster Footballer of the Year award, which is sponsored by Audi Belfast and will take place on Tuesday night at the car showroom in the east of the city.

Midfield maestro Leroy Millar moved to Larne from Ballymena United last summer — © ©INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Linfield’s Jamie Mulgrew, Jimmy Callacher, Shayne Lavery (now with Blackpool) and Chris Shields have all taken home the trophy in the last five times it has been presented with Crusaders star Gavin Whyte (now with Cardiff) the only non-Blues player to have lifted it in that time.

The Championship player of the season will be a tough one to call with Loughgall’s Berat Turker and Ben Murdock up against Adam Salley from Ards.

The shortlist for the Women’s Ulster Footballer of the Year has two standout names — Joely Andrews from Glentoran and Cliftonville’s Caitlin McGuinness.

There will also be a Young Player of the season award, a Disability Player of the year prize and one for Lifetime Achievement honouring someone who has given remarkable service to the sport in Northern Ireland.

Organised by Ken Moody and Bobby Carlisle, the event will be hosted by the latter and Northern Ireland women’s player Caragh Hamilton, a previous winner of the Women’s prize.