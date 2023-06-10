PIL Play-Off to go ahead despite Donegal Celtic appeal in eligibility row

The NI Football League have confirmed that Monday night’s Premier Intermediate League Promotion Play-Off between Coagh United and Oxford Sunnyside will proceed as planned.

This is despite Donegal Celtic’s claim that Coagh fielded an ineligible player on their way to winning the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League title, as he was registered under the wrong date of birth.

The Irish FA’s Comet system shows that a Coagh player is register with the date of October 10, 1990, rather than his correct date of birth — October 30, 1990.

It’s the latest saga in domestic football’s never-ending-season, coming hot on the heels of the Warrenpoint Town case which led to both the Premiership and the Championship Play-Offs being delayed by a month, after the Down club were denied a Licence.

The Warrenpoint case also resulted in an expanded 14-team Premier Intermediate League, with two newly-promoted clubs allowed to join the demoted Point and 11 existing PIL teams in the third tier.

The two spare spots in NIFL will be determined by a Mini-League involving Amateur League winners Rathfriland Rangers, Mid-Ulster League champions Oxford Sunnyside and Ballymena League top dogs Coagh.

Rathfriland have already booked their spot in League football by beating Coagh 3-0 in the first game and Oxford 2-1 in the second. That makes Monday night’s showdown at Coagh’s Hagan Park ground a winner-takes-all affair, with a draw good enough for Oxford. However, that game could be deemed irrelevant if Donegal Celtic win their case against Coagh.

DC’s original protest was dismissed by the Ballymena League, who concluded that Coagh did not have a case to answer following information received from the Irish FA that stated the error was caused when two similar accounts were incorrectly merged on Comet as part of a clean-up operation by the governing body.

The letter read: “The profiles of two different persons with the same name went through a merging update during a duplication process. This led to confusion and records being erroneously merged as a result.”

However, the west Belfast club plan to take their case to the Irish FA’s Appeals Committee.

In the meantime, NIFL have decided that Monday night’s game will go ahead regardless.

Should Oxford avoid defeat, they will join Rathfriland in next season’s PIL. If Coagh win, they will be promoted — unless DC’s appeal is successful, and the Hagan Park club are deducted points. If that happens, Oxford will be promoted despite finishing bottom of the three team Mini-League. There will be no need to re-run the Play-Offs as Coagh’s Ballymena League title rivals did not apply to join NIFL.

Even though DC can’t claim promotion, they will push on with their case as the club feel they were punished when a similar situation arose earlier in November. DC defeated Coagh 3-2 but the Tyrone club were awarded the points as the Belfast team had incorrectly registered a player on Comet — with his first name and surname the wrong way round. It would have ramifications come the end of the season as Coagh finished three points above Donegal Celtic.