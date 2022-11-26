Placing in the top six is like winning the league for us, says Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King

Danske Bank Premiership

Home is where the wins are for Carrick Rangers this season and boss Stuart King is targeting another against Ballymena United this afternoon as they threaten to break into the top six of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Of their seven victories this season, six have been at the Loughview Leisure Arena and with their only away success coming at the Ballymena Showgrounds, it is easy to see why King is looking forward to today’s action.

“At home, if we are on it we know we have a chance, and although Ballymena have a lot more established pros than we have, what we have is a bit of fight. But if we are as good as we were against Portadown (last week), we will be in with a competitive chance.

“Getting into the top six would be like us winning the Premiership. We’re the smallest club in the league but we have made this a tough place to come, six wins already and the games we didn’t win we have been competitive in, so the boys deserve massive credit.”

Indeed, Carrick have lost only one home game this season when they have scored, and with the return of the experienced Curtis Allen from injury last week, King has a selection dilemma in which two to choose up front, with Emmett McGuckin and Alex Gawne impressing in Allen’s absence.

It will also be another chance for King to pit his wits against his former mentor at Windsor Park, David Jeffrey.

“I know Davy was at the game last week, I have so much respect for that man, the best manager in the league,” declared King.

“We know our levels will have to be high because, as we saw against Newry (the previous week) when our levels are not high, we will be turned over. But I asked for a reaction last week and got it.”