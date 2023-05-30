Play-Offs are set up to benefit Premiership sides, says Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan

Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan revealed he is still scrambling to fill his subs’ bench ahead of Tuesday night’s Promotion/Relegation Play-Off against Dungannon Swifts.

The Co Armagh minnows are just 180 minutes from an unlikely place in next season’s Premiership. But they are short of numbers ahead of the first leg at the BMG Arena.

McGurgan said last week that he was only likely to have 12 first team players available for this week’s double-header, and says the situation has not improved.

“We’ll have 12 first team players to choose from, and we’ll have six on the bench — three of them from the under-17 team — and I’m trying to get another one because obviously we can have seven on the bench,” he said.

“I know Dungannon are missing players but given their squad I think they will be fine. Credit to them, they have a seriously good youth set-up and some quality players in their under-20s that we could be looking at for loan deals for next season.”

Among those missing for Annagh are captain Niall Henderson and Scott McCullough. Three from Dungannon were on loan but cannot feature in the Play-Off.

“Towards the end of the season there were two or three who weren’t getting into the team and they had left the club before the season had even ended,” McGurgan added. “From our point of view, it was no bother — the season had finished and they weren’t going to be here next season.

“We usually have a squad of 20 but you look and there are eight players away.”

The Play-Offs are going ahead after weeks of uncertainty.

Dungannon had expected to face Championship runners-up Warrenpoint, but the Co Down side failed to gain the necessary licence after not paying a tax bill in time.

An appeal failed, opening the door for Annagh, who finished third in the Championship, 12 points behind Barry Gray’s side.

McGurgan added: “It’s a free hit for us, and we have to put on some sort of display, work hard and see where it takes us. It’s two Cup Finals. It’s just a pity that we couldn’t do it in better circumstances, and I mean that for both sides.

“You have to stay positive and realise that it will be 11 players v 11 players. You need a bit of belief. You never know what could happen. The 11 that we have are very good players and are more than capable of causing an upset.”

The second leg is at Stangmore Park on Thursday night. Whatever the outcome, McGurgan feels the promotion system needs reformed,

“I honestly think the Play-Off set-up is a bit of a joke,” he added.

“You have a team that plays all year and finish second-bottom, and get to play a team that finished in the top two or three in the League below. The team that have been poor all year get rewarded with a second chance in a Play-Off.

“Most other leagues, it is two or three up, and the same down, and that is the way it should be.

“These Play-Offs are absolutely set up to benefit the Premier League team, and this time they are getting more than a benefit because of the way it has all panned out.”

Meanwhile, the first leg of the Championship Promotion/Relegation Play-Off between Ballymacash Rangers and Knockbreda takes place tonight.

Knockbreda finished bottom of the Championship but Warrenpoint’s demotion to the Premier Intermediate league handed them a second chance against the third tier’s runners-up.

The second leg is at Breda Park on Saturday.