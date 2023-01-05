Player of the Month Eetu Vertainen is confident Linfield are on course to retain their Premiership crown after slow start

Irish Cup

Linfield striker Eetu Vertainen shows off his Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month award from the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association

Eetu Vertainen believes the pain of Linfield’s dramatic Europa Conference League exit will inspire David Healy’s team to further domestic success

In September, Vertainen was part of the Blues team that crashed out of Europe in the cruellest of fashions when a late Jimmy Callacher own goal was followed by a penalty shootout defeat as Latvian side RFS denied Linfield a place in the group stages of a UEFA competition.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round tie with Warrenpoint Town, Vertainen confessed that it took the Blues several weeks to shake off the disappointment as domestic defeats at the hands of Carrick Rangers, Crusaders, Glentoran and Larne followed.

Talk of Linfield’s demise was, however, greatly exaggerated. The Blues have bounced back in style, and they now trail Premiership leaders Larne by just two points.

Vertainen in partucular has caught the eye. He bagged five goals in December, including a late winner against Glentoran on Boxing Day.

His performances were good enough to see him named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

“Europe affected everybody,” said the Finnish forward. “There was a real chance there to do something special and play in the group stages of the Conference League, so it hurt to lose out in that way.

“We all knew it was going to take some time to recover from that disappointment. We didn’t really talk about it, but I think we all understood that it was a massive disappointment.

“But I always had faith that we would fight back.

“It was a slow process. Day by day, week by week, we fought back and climbed up the table. Now we’re not far away from the top of the table.

“I have learned that Linfield have a history of finishing the season well. I saw that last season when we won the League and I’m confident we will win it again this year.”

Vertainen’s Boxing Day strike — which has been named NIFWA’s Goal of the Month — has made him a cult hero and is certain to mean his name is spoken in reverential tones by Linfield supporters for years to come.

While the 23-year-old could be forgiven for not understanding why yuletide derby is so important, he is well-versed in the importance of the Big Two rivalry. So much so, he flew several family members over from Finland for the televised showdown.

He explained: “I know the culture here and I see the way people react when it’s Linfield versus Glentoran. I know it’s a big game and I understand my goal on Boxing Day was a big deal.

“It was extra special for me because family was over for the match.

“I think my brother is my lucky charm because the last time he came to visit, I scored four goals against Dungannon. I told him he must come to Belfast more often.”

While this is Vertainen’s second season at Windsor Park, he remains a St Johnstone player. The Scottish Premiership club has twice loaned the striker to David Healy’s side and the former HJK man said he would consider making the switch permanent if the Blues won the Gibson Cup again in April.

He said: “Linfield feels like home.

“I was here for four months last season and it took a little while to adjust, but now Belfast feels much more like home.

“I really enjoy playing in this League and training with Linfield every day is fantastic. It’s a great group of guys who have made me feel very welcome.

“Will I stay here longer? I don’t know. You never know what will happen in football. If we can win the League again this season, then maybe we will talk about it.”