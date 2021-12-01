Player welfare our priority, says Colin McKendry after Coleraine’s clash with Glentoran called-off due to Covid

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry insisted player welfare comes first after the Bannsiders’ fixture against Glentoran was postponed last night.

The contest between the two title challengers at the Showgrounds was shown the red light in line with the NI Football League’s Covid case policy after an outbreak at the Oval club.

A re-arranged fixture date is to be confirmed in due course, but there are likely to be knock-on effects for Glentoran’s scheduled match with Portadown this Saturday.

“The health of players, officials, management and fans comes first and we have to respect that,” McKendry said.

“I sat on the board that created the Covid-19 case policy and it can be read in two ways.

“Of course, the health and safety aspect is paramount but surely if other players — who haven’t tested positive or been in close contact and have no symptoms — can play after having a negative lateral flow?

“It is disappointing that the game has had to be postponed as we had sponsors, mascots, ball boys, social club staff, club shop staff and other match day personnel in place before being told it wasn’t being played after 2pm.

“However, we realise there is a new variant of Covid and we wish the players affected at Glentoran a very speedy recovery.”

McKendry — who is also the vice-president of the Irish FA — admits sport may have to adapt to the new variant.

“As an industry, we have to be very aware of the rise of Covid cases,” he added.

“For example, if one employee at a factory tests positive, do we close down the entire factory? It’s imperative that we do the right thing for the right reasons.”