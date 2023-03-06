Players and managers must set the standard for behaviour, says Linfield boss David Healy

David Healy has admitted he has been guilty of poor behaviour

Linfield manager David Healy has urged managers and players to conduct themselves in the right manner as the season reaches a tense climax.

The title race is hotting up with only eight games remaining and the champions, who are seven points adrift of Premiership leaders Larne, face Tiernan Lynch’s side at Inver Park tomorrow night.

Emotions will be running high on and off the pitch and clubs are united in their desire not to see a repeat of the ugly scenes at the BetMcLean Oval last month when missiles were thrown during the Big Two derby and appeared to strike Glentoran duo Aaron McCarey and Marcus Kane.

The Blues have appealed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to ban their supporters from attending this month’s Irish Premiership match against Newry City at Windsor Park following those disturbances.

In November, Linfield were warned over future spectator misconduct by the IFA and forced to shut the Kop stand at Windsor for two months on the back of poor behaviour from some Blues followers during a league match with Glentoran at the National Stadium on October 14.

Some players have also been accused of antagonising opposition fans.

Former Northern Ireland striker Healy has admitted he has been guilty of poor judgment, adding: “I think as players and staff we have a collective responsibility, first and foremost to make sure our behaviour is proper.

“Sometimes as managers, I have done it myself in the heat of the moment, you overstep the mark. Sometimes players overstep the mark and that’s part of the emotion of the game so it is hard to tell someone to take that out as you are perhaps taking out a percentage of improvement you might get on the day of the game from the player.

“Of course, the players and staff and managers have a collective responsibility to ensure that our behaviour is acceptable. There is no point in us worrying about what is happening elsewhere if we are not conducting ourselves in the right manner.”

Like Linfield, other Irish League clubs Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran have been charged and fined for breaches of the IFA’s Disciplinary Code over the last couple of seasons.

The clubs have consistently condemned the actions of trouble makers

Linfield launched a “full investigation” into the incidents at the derby, adding: “Linfield FC strongly condemns the actions of a small number of individuals who threw objects on to the pitch — their actions do not represent Linfield FC and the vast majority of our loyal supporter network.”

Linfield General Manager David Graham has stated the club will ban any supporters identified as troublemakers.

The club’s appeal following their stadium ban and Coleraine’s appeal relating to Jamie Glackin’s 10 game ban by the Irish FA for comments made on social media will be heard on Wednesday.

Newry City fans are allowed to attend the fixture at Windsor on Saturday, March 18.