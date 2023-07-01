Players from all over the UK would love the Irish League, affirms Larne’s Scottish star Shaun Want

Irish Premiership

Tahnee McCorry from White Ribbon Northern Ireland pictured with Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and Larne centre-back Shaun Want at Inver Park ahead of the Charity Shield match

Scottish defender Shaun Want says he would encourage other players from across the UK to give Irish League football a rattle, adding that he’s fired up to keep the good times rolling at Inver Park.

The 26-year-old joined Larne from Hamilton in August last year and he never could have predicted his fairytale journey.

His family dropped by to watch him lift the Gibson Cup – the club’s first Premiership title victory – and now he’s gearing up for a crack at Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in the Champions League qualifiers this month.

Crusaders also face a side from Finland when they take on FC Haka Valkeakoski in the Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round, and today’s NIFL Charity Shield clash at Inver Park (3pm) is ideal preparation for those continental tests.

The first silverware of the season is up for grabs and the Gibson Cup and Irish Cup winners should serve up a tasty affair.

Want is counting his blessings at Larne and looking forward to getting his hands on more prizes.

The Invermen have been actively recruiting talent from around the UK and Want believes it’s an approach that is reaping rewards.

“I would encourage more players to try this league,” affirms Want, who also enjoyed a spell on loan at Peterhead.

“They may say they don’t want to move from somewhere like Scotland but I have never played in Europe in my life and now I’m looking forward to a Champions League qualifier – I never could have said that if I was playing in Scotland.

“It’s a good standard here and the rewards from winning the league are something that I have never experienced.

“I had played Larne in a pre-season friendly but didn’t know too much about them.

“When I came here, I never could have imagined a title win and Champions League qualifier. When I was with Hamilton in the Championship a year ago, I never would have believed you, it’s a pinch yourself moment.

“It was a long season but my family were over for the last game and it was a proud moment to lift the trophy.”

With both Larne and the Crues having one eye on European assignments, it adds an extra layer of meaning to what some may mistakenly view as a friendly.

“It’s the ideal fixture for both teams with the European games coming up, and I’m expecting a competitive battle,” adds Want.

“Hopefully, it will stand us in good stead for the game against Helsinki.

“Our European game is at Solitude and it’s possibly disappointing for the fans, as well as ourselves, that we aren’t playing the game at Inver Park, but it won’t affect us – Solitude is a similar surface, and it will be like a home game with our fans in attendance.

“Helsinki, as champions of Finland, will be tough opponents, but you want a big name and you want to challenge yourself.

“I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we can do some damage.”

Proceeds from the Charity Shield Final will go towards White Ribbon NI, the official charity partner of the Northern Ireland Football League.

White Ribbon NI are currently the official charity partner of the NI Football League and has been set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead to violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.