'Players from dad's era didn't know about dementia risks', says son of Glentoran legend Billy Sinclair

Son of Glens legend Billy Sinclair joins calls to treat condition as industrial injury

The son of Glentoran legend Billy Sinclair has backed calls for dementia in ex-players to be treated as an industrial injury.

Sinclair (74) was part of the famous side that faced Portuguese giants Benfica in the European Cup in 1967 and also played for Linfield and Chelsea before going into management. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.

Research commissioned by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) recently found former footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die from degenerative brain diseases.

Scottish Labour councillor Martin McElroy made the call for the condition to be treated as an industrial injury, which would allow ex-players to receive welfare support.

Jonathan Sinclair said football players of his father's era spent years heading the ball during the 1960s and 1970s but were not compensated to the level they are today.

"These guys didn't know the risks back then and even though they played in front of thousands and thousands of people, they didn't get anything like the pay scale of what they would get now," he said.

"Now when their families could do with some help or support, anything that would come would be very welcome."

To date, five members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad have been diagnosed with dementia - the most recent was Sir Bobby Charlton.

Jonathan, a father-of-one, said his family was "devastated" by his father's diagnosis. "The consultant who saw our brain scans said she felt my father's condition and heading the ball had played a part in this."

His father was a larger-than-life character who was always cracking a joke or telling a story, Jonathan said.

He added: "He enjoyed gatherings pre-Covid and listening but sometimes I'd think, is he a lost there? He's a people person and it's sad to watch that slip away."

Billy's wife Bunny and Jonathan, an only child, have been comforted by the support they have received since speaking about Billy's condition.

He said: "I don't have siblings to bounce things off or for support and my dad leans so much on my mum. He paid the bills and sorted everything out and I've just watched this strong woman appear and take the reins. I'm so proud of her.

"I'm so aware that other families before mine have been down this road and I feel if my father and I can bring attention to this and if it helps other families, it's been worthwhile highlighting it."

Experts appeared before MPs yesterday as part of a parliamentary inquiry into the link between sport and long-term brain injury, launched with Professor Willie Stewart, who led the 2019 PFA research.

The PFA has set up a taskforce to examine the issue of brain injury diseases in football. Some former players have also agreed to take part in studies looking into the impact of head injuries.

Prof Stewart has warned the issue is "not just for older-era footballers but modern-era footballers as well".