Players have proven me right, claims Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 3

In groove: Gary Hamilton said he never doubted his side would hit back — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says his side’s quality has shone through after coming through a bad period to fi9nish the season strongly.

The slick Lurgan Blues are striding towards the Europan play-offs with a spring in their step after stretching their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Carrick Rangers were put to the sword at the Loughview Leisure Arena and although Gers boss Stuart King felt his side were denied a penalty, the visitors deserved their victory.

Goals from Andrew Doyle, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Cohen Henderson bagged the points with Nedas Maciulaitis’ finish failing to spark a revival.

Hamilton saluted a strong team performance on the road as they warm up nicely for a shot at European football.

“The boys have been superb,” he said afterwards. “Even during the bad run I knew they were a good team and good lads. I have belief we would turn a corner and finish seventh but I couldn’t say that and be over-confident.

“We have a talented bunch of boys including Fitzy who is just two behind top goalscorer, Matthew Shevlin.

“It’s a great changing room and when we are full strength again we have quality that can make a difference.”

Doyle, who will leave the club at the end of the season, produced another impressive performance.

“I was delighted for him to score in one of his final appearances for the club,” added Hamilton. “He sets the tone for the club with his attitude and infectious enthusiasm. He’s been huge for me, someone who sets the standard and wants to win at all costs.”

Gers boss Stuart King felt his side should have beeen awarded a spot-kick but the bigger picture is he is satisfied with hitting 40 points for the season.

“I felt we were denied a stonewall penalty. Both benches thought that and it’s a massive call the referee got wrong,” said King. “I’s disappoint to lose but we have finished eighth which is a massive improvement.”

Carrick Rangers: Ross Glendinning, Stewart, Surgenor, Cushley (McLaughlin 45), Kalla, Nixon (Mitchell 45), Reece Glendinning, Dupree (Forsythe 45), Maciulaitis (Gawne 63), Tilney, Anderson. Subs not used: Hogg, Ervin, Buchanan-Rolleston.

Glenavon: Brown, Kerr, Doyle (Rogers 74), Fitzpatrick, Campbell, McCloskey (Atherton 74), Wallace, Doran (Prendergast), Garrett, Malone (Henderson 63), Ward. Subs not used: Snoddy, Norton, Lynch.

Referee: Shane McGonigle 6

Man of match: Andrew Doyle

Match rating: 7/10.