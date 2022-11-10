Players that aren’t up for relegation battle won’t last here, vows Portadown boss Niall Currie

Danske Bank Premiership

Niall Currie is determined to haul Portadown away from the bottom of the table but some of the current squad will not be around for the rescue mission — if they are not up for the fight.

The Ports boss admitted some home truths were told in a 30-minute behind closed doors session following their 13th defeat of the season, at Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night.

“It’s time for the players to come to the party,” said Currie, who was overseeing just his third game in charge after replacing Paul Doolin as manager. “A manager is nothing without players and he has to take his players with him.

“But we have told the players that wasn’t acceptable tonight and sometimes you have to hear some home truths. They got it tonight and there was no other way round it.

“That was as disappointing a performance as I’ve seen for a long, long time considering what’s at stake at this club.

“This is a huge club, to play for this club is an honour and it infuriates me that our supporters who came here tonight had to watch that. This club deserves better and I’m going to make this club better with or without some players.”

It was always going to be difficult to end their losing sequence in Currie’s first two games, against Coleraine and Linfield but, having already won at the Loughview Leisure Arena this season, as manager of Dundela in the County Antrim Shield, the former Carrick boss saw it “as a great opportunity, especially with Dungannon (the team immediately above them) going to Larne”.

“The difference between the two games was that my Dundela team came here with belief, because we were winning a lot of football matches. Here (at Portadown) it’s deep-rooted. The season has been going on so long and there’s still no sign of a win. That’s going to be hard to shift but we have to take collective responsibility for that.

“We’re trying to get positive stuff into people’s heads but ultimately they have to go out and play and, unfortunately, we had too many tonight who had really, really poor games.”