Playing Conor McMenamin after his ‘leg break’ was not a gamble, insists Glentoran coach Rodney McAree

Northern Ireland ace picked up a fresh injury in defeat to Cliftonville

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin was injured again after just 24 minutes against Cliftonville

Glentoran have defended their decision to play Conor McMenamin in yesterday’s defeat to Cliftonville and insisted it wasn’t a gamble.

The Northern Ireland winger started the 1-0 defeat to the Reds but lasted only 24 minutes as he departed with an injury.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off the previous weekend at Coleraine and it was revealed he had a fracture of the fibula, but following further medial analysis the former Cliftonville player was allowed to join training on Saturday morning.

On a miserable day for the Glens, McMenamin had to be replaced after a tackle from goalscorer Ryan Curran, midfielder Hrvoje Plum was also taken off injured while Shay McCartan was shown a straight red card for a robust challenge on Curran.

Glens coach Rodney McAree insisted that it wasn’t a risk to hand McMenamin a starting role despite the bad injury he suffered at Coleraine.

“The injury Conor sustained had nothing to do with last week’s problem,” said McAree after the Glens suffered their first home defeat of the season.

“He took a stud on his toe. He’s had problems with his toe in the past. It was an injury that kept him out last season for a spell.

“It’s a totally different injury to the fibula problem. It certainly wasn’t a gamble starting with Conor Mac. If he hadn’t been 100 per cent fit, we would not have taken a chance with him or any player.”

After Coleraine defender Dean Jarvis’ challenge on McMenamin only produced a yellow card, Glens boss Mick McDermott called on officials to be alert to dangerous tackles.

Refereee Lee Tavinder felt McCartan’s tackle on Rory Hale in the 73rd minute warranted a straight red.

“I think it was Shay’s trailing leg that caught the player,” argued McAree. “Whether it was a red card, I don’t know. There has been that much made recently of people lunging in and making tackles like that, we always felt if there was one (red card) going to be given, it would be against us.

“I suppose Shay gave the referee an opportunity to issue it.”