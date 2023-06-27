Playr-Fit announced as new sponsors of Championship and Premier Intermediate Leagues

Kieran Quinn (Playr-Fit) and Steven Mills (NI Football League) alongside Cormac McNiece and Darren McPolin from Playr-Fit at the launch of the new sponsorship deal

Newry-based teamware company Playr-Fit have been confirmed as the new title sponsors of the Championship and Premier Intermediate Leagues on a three-year deal.

The new deal replaces NIFL’s previous sponsorship deal for the second and third tiers with Lough 41 and will run until the end of the 2025/26 season.

This season has also seen the Premiership rebranded from previous title sponsors Danske Bank to the Sports Direct Premiership.

The new Championship season will kick off on August 5, with the fixtures released on Thursday morning, while the newly-expanded Premier Intermediate campaign starts on August 26, the fixtures for which will be unveiled on Friday.

“We’re delighted to welcome Playr-Fit to the NIFL family as title sponsor of our Championship and Premier Intermediate Leagues from next season,” said NIFL chief operating officer Steven Mills.

“We’ve made great strides as a League both on and off the pitch in recent years and we’re proud that a such a vibrant and energetic brand as Playr-Fit sees that value and is joining us on our journey for the next three years!”

Kieran Quinn of Playr-Fit said: “As a brand, we are proud to be partnering with the NI Football League as the new title sponsor of both the Championship and Premier Intermediate League over the next three years.

“The continued growth of the NI Football League is something that we want to be part of it and we can’t wait to play our part in the action this coming season!”