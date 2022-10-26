Portadown appoint Niall Currie for a second stint

Danske Bank Premiership

Niall Currie will return to Portadown for a second spell as manager of his hometown club.

The Shamrock Park club parted company with previous manager Paul Doolin on Tuesday night, appointing Currie just 24 hours later.

Currie – who quit Lough 41 Championship club Dundela to take the role – inherits a Portadown side rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from the first 11 games of the league campaign.

The ex-Bangor goalkeeper said: “I am delighted to be back at Portadown. Leaving Dundela was a massively hard thing to do with where we have the club now, but for me, it is unfinished with my hometown club and I will do everything I can to keep this club in the Premiership.”

There are strong echoes of Currie’s previous stint at Shamrock Park. In 2016, he quit Ards to join a Portadown side who were reeling from a points deduction.

In that instance, Currie was unable to prevent the Ports from dropping into the Championship, but after a successful stint at Carrick Rangers – where he helped the Taylor’s Avenue club establish themselves as a Premiership force – he will be confident he can repeat the trick.

In a statement, Portadown said: “Niall joins from Lough 41 Championship club Dundela who he joined in September 2021 following three years at the helm of Carrick Rangers.

“The 50-year-old, who has had stints in charge of Ards, Loughgall and Annagh United returns to Shamrock Park for a second spell as manager after previously managing the club between 2016 and 2018.

“Joining the backroom team will be Clifford Adams and John McAllister who have worked with Niall at both Carrick Rangers and Dundela.”

High-flying Championship side Dundela are now in the market for a new manager.