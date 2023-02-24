Portadown are now equipped to start climbing away from bottom of the table, says boss Niall Currie

Two crucial factors have given Niall Currie real belief that he can rescue Portadown from the threat of relegation ahead of possibly the most important two months in the club’s history.

Eleven points adrift at the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table and with only two wins on the board the Ports look all but doomed.

There is, however, hope at Sharmrock Park with Currie pointing to recent performances as a sign of encouragement and the firepower that he has added to the squad.

Indeed last Saturday’s 3-1 derby win over Glenavon ripped up the previous goalscoring stats – prior to defeating their local rivals the Ports had scored only nine league goals in only netted more than once in the victory over Newry City that was later forfeited after Alberto Balde was deemed ineligible.

Alan O’Sullilvan’s first two goals for the club also amazingly saw him become the Ports highest league scorer this season among the current squad, after Jordan Jenkins’s loan deal ended in January.

“We are carrying a threat now,” declared Currie, ahead of a crucial meeting with second bottom Dungannon Swifts tonight.

“We look dangerous on the break. We’ve got a wee bit of quality in (Paul) McElroy, (Alan) O’Sullivan and (Cahir) Friel. We can give teams problems.

“We’ve had to gel a team in January with fixtures like Coleraine, Larne, Glentoran, Linfield and Cliftonville, but I think everybody can see what progress has been made.

“What we have brought in has improved the squad and we’ve now got better options.

“We deserved three points against Ballymena. We out performed them by quite a distance and we should have won the game.

“On the back of that and what I thought was a decent performance against Cliftonville we kept our levels high against Glenavon and showed the same desire and enthusiasm that we have in the last few games.”

Currie signed what amounted to a full XI during the January transfer window, strengthening all areas of his squad.

He now not only has options and depth, but the Ports boss believes his additions have narrowed he margins ahead of key matches, with eight of their remaining 10 matches against the rest of the bottom six.

“What we could bring in in January was to make sure we are competitive with the other teams in the bottom six and I think we have done that.

“They are all going to be 50-50 games, but I think before we got everything sorted out they were probably 30-70 games, so I think we can go into those games knowing that if we are at our very, very best we have a great chance of picking up three points.”

While Ports fans savoured that derby win last weekend – roaring their team to victory right from when Stephen Teggart scored just two minutes in – Currie knows that a one-off high won’t save them

“We need wins,” he conceded. “If we’d got off to a better start at the start of the season then you don’t mind draws against teams around you, that’s worse-case scenario, We do know now that we need to be picking up three points.

“We go in against Dungannon and we certainly feel we carry a lot more of a threat than the last time we played them (a 0-0 draw).

“We know if we are right we’ll not be too far away.”