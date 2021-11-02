Portadown boss Matthew Tipton optimistic his players can change the record against Cliftonville

It is almost eight years since Portadown last beat Cliftonville in the Premier League but there have been enough encouraging signs for boss Matthew Tipton to believe there is a chance of that record ending tonight.

Since Gary Twigg’s goal in January 2014, the Reds have won 14 of the last 15 games between the teams, winning the last two at Solitude by an aggregate of 8-0, so history is certainly not on the Ports’ side.

But football matches are decided in the present and while there is a yawning 18-point gap and 10 places between the teams in the Danske Bank Premiership table, recent away performances have given Tipton plenty to shout about.

They may have lost 2-0 to Coleraine on Saturday but the second goal did not come until the 93rd minute and Portadown had two golden chances to equalise immediately before Matthew Shevlin’s decisive strike.

Before that, Tipton had seen his side draw 2-2 against Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval, despite playing the final quarter with 10 men, and came back from 2-0 down to defeat Warrenpoint at Milltown. So, although they are facing the league leaders and a Cliftonville side who have won all six home games this season, Tipton is travelling with hope.

“We make ourselves hard to beat and normally, as we have shown recently, we have quality in front of goal,” said the boss, who knows a bit about scoring goals from his playing days at the club.

“That was all that was missing against Coleraine and while you get what you deserve in football, I thought it was a pretty even game. Not many DVDs would have been sold but you can’t come to these sides and play expansive football. We have to be solid and organised.

“Not a lot annoyed me on Saturday, just better-decision making at times but I think we showed we knew what we were doing as a team and we pick ourselves up and go again on Tuesday.”

Chris Lavery had to go off injured on Saturday and Adam McCallum landed badly and appeared to damage his hamstring so both will have to be assessed before tonight’s game, while skipper Lee Bonis continues to play through the pain barrier.

“He said he was good to go on Saturday but I might have to take a decision for him at some stage to protect him,” added Tipton.

Due to a quirk in the fixture list tonight’s game is one of only two that Cliftonville have at home this month. They stay at Solitude on Saturday for a game against Dungannon Swifts but then face five in a row away starting with their League Cup quarter-final against Portadown, at Shamrock Park next Tuesday.