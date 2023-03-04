Portadown boss Niall Currie admits his side have it all to do in great escape bid

The Shamrock Park boss is, however, being driven by a belief that nothing is impossible as he strives to pull off what would be a miracle escape act.

The Ports have given their hopes of beating the drop a huge boost after collecting seven points from their last four games, but Currie is under no illusions as to the size of the mountain that they still have to climb, with Dungannon Swifts still eight points better off and only nine matches to go.

A win over Carrick Rangers would cut that to just five, but the Ports must win at least three more games than the Swifts if they are to avoid falling into the Championship for the second time in six years.

“It is still a massive ask – there is no doubt about that,” said Currie. “We are going to have to be unbelievable from now until the end of the season if we are to get out of it. It’s going to take a colossal effort, but nothing is impossible.

“We know it’s highly unlikely and we have given ourselves an awful lot to do.

“We play Carrick and it’s another game that we feel we can get three points from and if – and it’s all ifs and buts – we can do that then I think it will give us a chance.”

One major factor that has led to the Ports breathing new life into their survival hopes has been the sharp upturn in the number of goals they are scoring. They had scored just nine times in their opening 27 matches of the League campaign and outside of December’s victory over Newry City which was later overturned after Alberto Balde was deemed ineligible had failed to score more than once in any of those matches.

Back-to-back 3-1 wins over Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts – their first successive League wins on 11 months – is, relatively speaking, something of a goal rush, but for Currie it was actually a 0-0 stalemate earlier last month that has sparked his team. “The springboard has been the Ballymena game,” said Currie.

“How we didn’t pick up three points that day was really disappointing, but I think that gave us the belief that we could match these teams.

“We are over the moon that we are competitive with the teams around us, as we should have been all season, but better late than never.

“Let’s hope we can keep ourselves right and make sure we keep our levels right.

“The boys have been fantastic. That has been coming. We have now scored six goals in two games and that shows the importance of getting a cutting edge – and although he hasn’t scored I think Cahir Friel has been brilliant.

“With him, Paul McElroy, Alan O’Sullivan and Benny Igiehon we have a real cutting edge now, we look a threat and we look as if we can score goals.”

Currie will welcome back on-loan midfielder Josh Archer into the midfield, but Luke Wilson is an injury doubt after he lasted only half an hour of the win over Dungannon last Friday.