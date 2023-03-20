Portadown boss Niall Currie takes inspiration from relegation rivals

Portadown 2 Crusaders 2

Ross Clarke looks on as his effort brings Crusaders level against Portadown at Shamrock Park

Niall Currie wants Portadown to take belief from Dungannon Swifts' unlikely victory at Cliftonville

Portadown falling further behind in their battle against relegation has, in a roundabout way, given manager Niall Currie hope that his team can beat the drop.

The delight of taking what could be a precious point against Crusaders lasted mere minutes as the Ports quickly found out that, instead of cutting the gap to Dungannon Swifts to four points, Dean Shiels’ side had actually pulled away further thanks to a dramatic win at Cliftonville.

Currie believes if the Swifts can beat the Reds, then his team can get something from their upcoming trip to Glentoran.

“We’ve seen what we can do to Dungannon, so if they can go to Cliftonville and do that, then hopefully we can go to Glentoran and take something,” he said.

“The Glens should be hammering us, there is no doubt about that, but I think if we go down there and apply ourselves the way we have been applying ourselves over the last five games then you’ve always got a chance.”

The hosts had led thanks to Paul McElroy, but found themselves behind after Ross Clarke and Philip Lowry struck ahead of Alan O’Sullivan’s equaliser.

“Who would have predicted Dungannon going to Cliftonville and winning twice?” said Crues boss Stephen Baxter, whose side face the Swifts in next month’s Irish Cup Semi-Final.

“Cliftonville were at our place the other night and there was a 20-minute spell where I thought ‘wow, that’s slick football’ and wondered how Dungannon had beaten that team.

“How many times have we seen the underdogs in world football triumphant in big games and you’re going ‘I didn’t see that coming’, so you take nothing for granted.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Rodgers, McNally, McKeown, Chapman (Balde 83), Archer, Wilson, Russell, Teggart (Igiehon 71), Friel (O’Sullivan 83), McElroy.

Unused subs: Barr, Upton, Stedman, Walker.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Larmour, Forsythe, Lowry, Weir (Clarke 46), Winchester (Thompson 86), McKeown, Lecky (Ebbe 46), Heatley (Owens 86).

Unused subs: Murphy, Hegarty, Stewart.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Paddy McNally

Match rating: 8/10