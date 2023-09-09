Portadown can bounce back and show class, warns Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan is readying his side for a derby duel with Portadown

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan says rumours of Portadown’s demise are greatly exaggerated.

The Ports are in ninth position in the Championship after losing three matches on the spin, but Niall Currie’s men will be looking to hit back in the derby against United at Shamrock Park tonight (5.30pm).

McGurgan, whose side is also looking for consistency, says he expects the Ports to regroup and get their promotion challenge back on track.

“Everyone still expects Portadown to challenge given their squad and budget,” he said.

“If they don’t, I’m not sure where they go from there.

“It’s still early and a few wins can fire you up the table. I wouldn’t write off Portadown in any shape or form. They have quality players and a huge squad.

“It’s a local derby and form goes out the window.

“It’s about who wants it more, we are well capable of beating Portadown but that’s if the team I know turns up.”

United sit in fourth spot on 10 points, with H&W Welders ahead of them on goal difference.

Newington sit top on 12 points with a superior goal difference over second-place Dundela.

“The League has been crazy for a few years, they are all good teams,” added McGurgan.

“We know if you don’t turn up, you will be overturned.

“There are no poor sides or guaranteed three points.

“We have enough quality to win games but you have your off days. Newington were very good last week and deserved to beat us. We need to find more consistency and maintain our energy levels.

“Perhaps with a defeat comes a reset, and the players know how tough the challenges are.”

In the 3pm kick-offs, pacesetters Newington host Dergview, while Dundela are at home to Knockbreda who are fresh from their County Antrim Shield heroics against Ballymena United.

H&W Welders travel to Institute, while Bangor are at Ballinamallard United and Ards entertain Ballyclare Comrades.