Portadown defends players after Warrenpoint goal celebration

Club insists team didn't do anything wrong in wake of criticism

Portadown FC has said it is "extremely disappointed with comments relating to the celebration" of a weekend goal.

Players from Portadown had rushed to the touchline to celebrate with fans after scoring on Saturday at Warrenpoint Town's Milltown grounds.

The incident comes at a time when football is the only elite sport in Northern Ireland which still welcomes fans to games.

Both the GAA and Ulster Rugby's matches are now played behind closed doors, and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has already suggested football should do the same.

It has happened at a time when the football authorities are keen to get more fans back on the terraces, including for a crunch Euro 2020 playoff game between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12.

In a statement, Portadown said: "We are extremely disappointed with comments relating to the celebration of our goal against Warrenpoint Town FC.

"Over the last number of weeks we as a club have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of both supporters and players.

"As a club we did not have control over arrangements around the location of supporters or social distancing measures at Warrenpoint.

"Our players are constantly reminded of their responsibilities not only for themselves but also to the general community."

South Down Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis expressed concern at what had happened, tweeting: "A grave error of judgment by Portadown FC players on Saturday.

"Again calls into question the merits of continuing to permit fans at games. I will be raising this matter with minister."

Warrenpoint said there were six social distancing announcements made during the game over the PA system, and only 350 fans were allowed in - 150 fewer than the number deemed safe.