Portadown end seven-match losing streak to bag first point of the season in Mid-Ulster derby draw with Glenavon

Portadown’s seven-match losing streak is finally over — but the home fans leaving Shamrock Park were mightily relieved that the width of a post saved them from more agony.

A 1-1 Mid-Ulster derby draw with Glenavon secured a first point of the season, but it will be very much mixed emotions after a game they could well have won, but were close to losing when Eoin Bradley hit the post.

Oisin Conaty’s opener just before half-time was just about what the Ports deserved after they edged a tense first half, but it was Glenavon who upped their game after the break following a Mark Haughey equaliser.

The Ports had come into the game trying desperately to end that woeful seven-match losing run and they were provided with a perfect opportunity to inject some much-needed confidence when awarded a penalty after only four minutes.

Calum Birney may not have intended for his outstretched arm to block the ball from Lee Upton’s headed following a free-kick, but it was enough to lead referee Christopher Morrison to point to the penalty spot. He was a relieved man when Jordan Jenkins’ weak effort was comfortably held by Rory Brown.

If the bumper Friday night crowd was expecting that to be the catalyst for a fantastic derby spectacle, they would have been disappointed by what followed.

An attritional battle ensued, with good enough approach play from both teams — mostly in wide areas — but most of that fizzled out once the ball got to within 25 yards of either goal.

There were exceptions. Isaac Baird sent a header wide for Glenavon from a right-wing free-kick and they also had a couple of efforts from distance, most notably from Jack Malone, which Portadown goalkeeper Jethren Barr dealt with fairly comfortably.

Portadown were the more threatening team, but as has been the case throughout the season a cutting edge was lacking. That was summed up when Billy Stedman hit his shot into the turf after a fine move down the left and a cross that found him coming in from the right.

Then all of a sudden the game sparked out of virtually nothing,

There seemed to be little danger when Upton sent the ball forward from inside his own half, but it was created when Jenkins diverted it towards Conaty, who took one touch away from Haughey before shooting across Brown and into the net.

The half-time whistle killed any hopes of Portadown gaining momentum from the goal and although Leo Donnellan forced Brown to go low to save a 25-yard free-kick, it was Glenavon who made the first major impact of the second half when they equalised on 51 minutes.

Micheal Glynn swung in a free-kick from almost on the touchline on the right and Barr wasn’t strong enough to punch it clear as Haughey moved in, and when the ball dropped over his shoulder the Glenavon captain reacted quickest to hook it in.

It was what a largely lacklustre Lurgan Blues needed and they began to enjoy more possession.

Substitute Conor Scannell forced Barr into a save with a curling effort and Malone also tested the Portadown goalkeeper, who tipped his effort over the bar either side of Conaty shooting wildly over the bar for the Ports.

Glenavon could have snatched all three points right at the death.

Brown launched the ball long, Bradley used his strength to hold off Jason Akiotu and his shot from a narrow angle on the left came off the far post.

Seconds later, Malone collected the return after a quick one-two but only found Barr’s arms.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Teggart, Upton, McNally, Akiotu, Russell, Donnellan, Stedman (Balde 79), Archer, Conaty, Jenkins.

Subs not used: McKenna, Tlou, Beverland, Balde, Moore, Tantale, Mitchell.

GLENAVON: Brown, Ward (Scannell 46), Haughey (Snoddy 77), Birney, Wallace, Malone, Baird, O’Connor (McCloskey 71), Glynn, Campbell, Fitzpatrick (Bradley 71).

Subs not used: Prendergast, Doyle, Garrett.

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the match: Oisin Conaty

Match rating: 5/10