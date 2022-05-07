Portadown get a little help to fend off Annagh and retain place in the Irish Premiership

Portadown’s Billy Stedman and Annagh’s Ryan Harpur in action during the second leg of the play-off

Brought to Portadown in latter January with the remit of saving the club from a second relegation in five years, his team completed the job with a dour yet delightful 1-0 win over neighbours Annagh United to win their play-off 4-2 on aggregate.

After 88 minutes of nervous football, it took an own goal from Annagh’s Lee Upton two minutes from time to separate the teams.

The Ports threw the gates open for the game, with the free entry leading to an almost full house.

Those who came in hope of more entertainment on the back of Tuesday’s thrilling first leg, which first swung Portadown’s way and then Annagh’s before the Ports won 3-2, ended up largely disappointed.

If that game was like a cup tie with thrills and spills and the five goals, this one was more akin to a cup final. Tight and cagey, it was as if the teams were feeling each other out rather than having met just 72 hours earlier.

Other than a shot from Oisin Conaty that Annagh goalkeeper Eoin Hughes dealt with comfortably and Adam Salley failing to control Josh Doherty’s cross when he might have had only the keeper to beat, it was a largely uneventful opening period.

With the one-goal lead from the first leg that probably suited Portadown more, but gradually Annagh did offer a threat. Indeed, Peter Duffin had the ball in the net in the 25th minute, but he had strayed offside as he gained possession.

Finally a clear-cut scoring chance came just before half-time. Annagh won the ball deep in the Portadown half, which allowed Ryan Harpur to find Stephen Murray on the right and his shot across goal flew only inches wide of the post.

An hour into the game the large crowd was still waiting for either goalkeeper to make a meaningful save. Possibly fed up with a lack of action, Hughes raced off his line to meet a clearance 30 yards from goal, but only headed as far as Conaty. He tried his luck with the goal unguarded, but sent a 35-yard effort wide.

Salley shot into the keeper’s arms from distance and at the other end Craig Taylor sent a speculative dipper over the bar, but still there was nothing more than half-chances at best.

Portadown had a big chance to secure the tie 13 minutes from time after Conaty sent the ball low right across the face of goal, but substitute Jack Smith just couldn’t connect as he raced in from the left.

It was the Ports’ hearts that were in their mouths just moment later as Annagh thought they had scored a crucial goal to level the tie.

Jordan Campbell powered home a header from Taylor’s corner, but before the celebrations could even start referee Shane Andrews had blown his whistle to rule out the goal for an offence on the edge of the six-yard box.

After 87 minutes of a wait, the ball finally hit the net and Portadown’s top-flight status was secured.

Stephen Teggart, who scored a sweet equaliser in the first leg, worked his way into the box superbly and his driven ball across goal ended up in the net off Upton as Salley pressured from behind.

It’s job done for Doolin and the Ports, and they won’t care about the entertainment — or lack of it.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall (Finnegan 65), Beverland, McNally, Ruddy, Conaty, Teggart, Mashigo, Doherty (Smith 76), Stedman, Salley.

Unused subs: Burns, McCallum, Finnegan, Tipton, Anderson, Rutkowski.

ANNAGH UNITED: Hughes, McCullough, Upton, Campbell, Rogers, Moffat (Malone 89), Harpur, Norton (Hunter 64), Murray, Duffin (Carroll 76), Taylor. Unused subs: Cusack, McConville, McKinney, Kerr.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Howard Beverland

Match rating: 4/10