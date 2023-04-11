Portadown have ironed out dressing room ‘issues’, reveals Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson has revealed that a change of atmosphere in the dressing room at Shamrock Park has helped trigger the run of form that has given Portadown hope in their battle for Premiership survival.

The midfield ace is also confident that it’s a battle the Ports can win — if they can record victories in all of their remaining matches of the season, starting at home to Newry City tonight.

Portadown looked down and out after dismal opening four months of the season. It was eight games before they were able to put a point on the board and went through the entire first half of the campaign without recording a victory.

Now, however, going into the final four matches of the season and on the back of four wins in their last seven matches — the latest coming against Ballymena United on Friday — there is not only a new harmony in Niall Currie’s squad, but also belief.

“There is a really big camaraderie now, the boys are all loving each other and loving being together,” said Wilson.

“At the start of the season, that wasn’t there, there were issues in the changing room, but now results are coming and everything is great.”

Home-town boy Wilson knows what top flight football means to Portadown, having captained the team that won promotion back to the Premiership.

It is a situation that he desperately wants to avoid again and that determination has been evident in recent performances as the 23-year-old is now showing the same kind of impressive form he did before sustaining a cruciate ligament injury two years ago.

“Portadown needs to be in the Premiership,” he asserts. “As a local lad, I don’t want to see the club going down and hopefully I can play my part to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The Ports still need to pull off a miraculous escape act if they are going to be playing Premiership football again next season. After winning just five out of their opening 34 games, they are likely going to need to win each of their final four to stay up.

Even that, however, may not be enough and, while that is far from an ideal situation for Wilson, he maintains a belief that if the Ports look after themselves, others will trip up.

“You could see against Ballymena on Friday night that all the boys were up for it and that’s what we need in the rest of the games this season,” said Wilson.

“We just have to keep chipping away and pick up our own points and hopefully other teams will slip up somewhere.

“We think if we can win the rest of our games that we will stay up. We have to stay focused on that, pick up three points at a time and hopefully it will be enough in the end.”