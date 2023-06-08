Portadown manager Niall Currie delighted to get midfielder Gary Thompson signed up

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits he is thrilled to beat three Premiership clubs to bring in midfielder Gary Thompson ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old left Crusaders at the end of the season at the end of his contract and was in demand around the Irish League but has opted to join the Championship side instead.

A former Linfield and Larne player, Thompson had his most productive spell with Ballymena United, whom he won two County Antrim Shields in 2013 and 2016 the League Cup with in 2017.

The Killyleagh man switched the Showgrounds for Seaview in 2018 and would go on to make 88 appearances for Crusaders, winning the Irish Cup in 2023.

But now Thompson will take his talents to Shamrock Park and Currie admits he is delighted that the midfielder has bought into the vision he has for the club.

“Gary is a player I’ve admired for a long time but have never really been in a position to even have a chance of getting him, and if honest, knowing that he had three Premiership clubs chasing him I wasn’t sure we could pull this off,” said the manager.

"Thankfully Gary believes in our project and it goes without saying the huge draw as well was the size of our club and the fan base.

“We have a top drawer ready made Premiership midfielder now and at just 32 we feel he will be a wonderful addition to our squad.”

Thompson added: “I am delighted to finally get the deal over the line and sign with Portadown. It’s a new fresh challenge and one I am excited for. I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season and meeting my new teammates.”