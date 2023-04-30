Portadown manager Niall Currie wants strong characters for Championship challenge

Glenavon 0 Portadown 0

No goals, not much excitement and little by the way of entertainment.

As Portadown went out with a whimper in a drab and scoreless Mid Ulster derby that marked their last Premiership game for at least 16 months, Niall Currie did at last get something out of the game at Mourneview Park.

There are big decisions to be made at Shamrock Park this summer after the Ports’ relegation to the Championship and as Currie makes his plans for the future the 90 minutes on Saturday confirmed certain things.

While neither team really had anything to play for some individuals played their way into Currie’s thinking for next season. Others, it seems, did the opposite.

“I don’t think anybody was entertained too much, but I learnt a few things all the same,” said Currie.

“There are going to be changes, we all know that and I am going to have to get some boys who are going to be able to take a two-hour journey down to Dergview when it’s lashing with rain and the frost is biting and see who is going to go into the trenches.

“I think I got some clarity on a few situations for sure. There is no doubt in my mind now, I am pretty clear about the some of the decisions that I am going to make and that’s probably on the back of that.”

Discussions have already taken place with board and players over next season. It is understood that a handful of the current squad have agreed to stay at the club with others expected to do the same after further meetings over the next week.

“We will sit down and make some concrete decisions. I think it’s all about knowing characters now.

“I am proud of them, but I don’t think some of them will relish the Championship...maybe think that they are Premiership players. We will see what happens to the rest.

“We need to get a mix next season and ability isn’t going to be enough, we need players that are strong characters who know the league as well and we need to have that bit of extra quality over the rest of the teams, which we can do, but we need to make sure we get the right characters in, that’s the most important thing to me.” The focus is much more immediate for Glenavon. They know that they will be playing in the European play-offs on Wednesday week – they just don’t know who against as that depends on the outcome of the Irish Cup final.

After completing the league season on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run the Lurgan Blues believe they can beat the odds and book a continental adventure in the summer.

Conor McCloskey will miss the play-offs after picking up a hamstring injury while Marc Matthews, who was filling in for the rested Rory Browne in goal, had to go to hospital to have a dislocated elbow reset.

“We have momentum going into the play-offs and we can’t ask for much more than that,” said manager Gary Hamilton.

“We have responded very well and gone from going 10 matches without a win to 10 unbeaten and that’s a big credit to the players.

“We don’t know yet who we will be up against in the play-offs, but we will prepare for both scenarios (a quarter-final away to Coleraine or a semi-final away to Glentoran) and be as ready as we can be no matter who we are up against.

“We are in a good place and we’ll take a lot of confidence from the run that we have been on over the last couple of months.”

GLENAVON: Matthews (Snoddy 69 mins), Norton, Doyle, Lynch, Wallace, Henderson, Kerr, O’Connor, McCloskey (Doran 27 mins), Prendergast, Campbell (Atherton 57 mins). Unused subs: Rogers, Harvey, McNally

Portadown: Mastny, Wilson (Walker 46 mins), Upton, McKeown, Chapman, Archer (Friel 41 mins), Teggart, McCawl, Russell, McElroy, O’Sullivan (Igiehon 56 mins). Unused subs: Barr, Balde, Jordan, McCullough.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

MAN OF THE MATCH: Harry Lynch

MATCH RATING: 4/10