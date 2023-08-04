Portadown must keep a lid on ‘outside noise’ to get back up, insists defender Paddy McNally

Portadown defender Paddy McNally insists his side will take nothing for granted in the Championship

Defender Paddy McNally believes Portadown must ignore the ‘outside noise’ if the Shamrock Park club are to make a swift return to the Premiership.

The Ports will start the Playr-Fit Championship as overwhelming favourites to win the division following the signings of Eoin Bradley, Ross Redman and Gary Thompson to name but a few.

However, McNally – who won the second-tier with Larne in 2019 – insists big-name arrivals are no guarantee of success.

He explains: “Full credit must go to (manager) Niall Currie and his coaching staff, because they have recruited really well. They’ve signed Premiership-calibre players plus lads who have done well in the Championship, so it’s a great mix.

“But having a great team on paper guarantees you nothing. I played in this League with a full-time Larne team, and there were weeks where even we had to grind out wins.

“If we don’t have the right attitude, having good players will mean nothing. So, we need to match our quality with the right mentality to get back to where we want to be.

“We’re a big scalp in this League and I know people are saying we’re big favourites, but we will ignore all that – it’s just outside noise.”

While landing such well-known players may have grabbed the headlines, retaining centre-back McNally may prove to be one of Currie’s shrewdest moves. Several clubs – both Premiership and Championship – attempted to snap up the former Celtic defender.

He added: “I’m going into my fifth season at Portadown. Since the day I walked through the door, I have been treated well by the fans. And the club looked after me well when I was injured.

“So, I thought it was only right that I returned that loyalty and stayed with the club. I’m also aware I was part of the team that went down last year, so I want to be part of the team that puts things right this year.

“I took a bit of time to think about it, but I’m confident I made the right call to stay.”

The Ports kick off the campaign with a trip to Darragh Park to play Dergview.

“I’ve played at Dergview a few times and it’s a tough place to go. Honestly, no one ever gets an easy day there. It’s always blood, sweat and tears at that ground,” continues McNally.

“There’s a mentality at Dergview of ‘no one wins easy at our place’, so we’re in for a battle.”

Dergs boss Tommy Canning is certainly looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s the game I wanted. I was pleased when I heard we had the Ports first. It will be a big occasion with a big crowd at our ground,” he admitted.

“They will be favourites, but we will give it our all.”

Elsewhere, new boys Bangor will play their first game at Championship level since their demotion in 2016 when they travel to Dixon Park to play Ballyclare Comrades.

The Seasiders added Larne loanees Ben Walker and Sean Brown to their squad in advance of the opening game of the campaign.

Bangor’s local rivals Ards will welcome Newington to Clandeboye Park.

Manager Matthew Tipton has signed his son George from Ballymena United, plus former Coleraine ace James McLaughlin.

Annagh United came within a whisker of promotion last season, after running Dungannon Swifts close in the much-delayed Promotion/Relegation Play-Off. Ciaran McGurgan’s men kick off the new campaign with a home game against Dundela.

While Portadown are favourites for promotion, Harland and Wolff Welders are the Championship’s dark horses with Paul Kee adding several new faces to his squad, including ex-Ballymena United striker David Parkhouse. Today, they welcome Harry McConkey’s Ballinamallard United to the Blanchflower Stadium.

Kevin Deery will take charge of Institute for the first time since returning to the Londonderry club for a second stint.

Stute welcome Knockbreda – who staved off the threat of relegation to the Premier Intermediate League thanks to a Play-Off success over Ballymacash Rangers – to the Brandywell today.