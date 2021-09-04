Portadown must learn to box clever at both ends of the pitch, believes Matthew Tipton

Rising up: Crusaders’ Jordan Owens with Portadown goalkeeper Harry Doherty during Tuesday’s game at Seaview. Credit: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton has urged his boys to become more ruthless — in both boxes.

The Ports may have started the new Danske Bank Premiership campaign with a creditable home draw in the Mid-Ulster derby against Glenavon, but they were taken apart by an impressive Crusaders side at Seaview in midweek.

It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for Tipton’s boys because today they will roll out the welcome mat at Shamrock Park for high-flying Larne — but the pleasantries will end there.

Tipton was unimpressed with his team’s defending against the Crues — they shipped three goals in a madcap 10-minute second-half spell.

“I hope they learn from the experience,” he said. “Seaview is a tough venue to visit, but there were occasions where we looked good, we got on the ball, we moved it well about the pitch.

“I felt the more we could do that, the more we could move them about the pitch and things would open up for us.

“And, although we had some good possession, we didn’t create many clear-cut chances.

“The bottom line is that if you don’t defend deep crosses into the box, there is always going to be a problem, so the lesson is we must be better in both boxes.”

Tipton admits he is sweating over Adam McCallum, new boy Oran Jackson and his own son George for today’s game.

He added: “Adam rolled his ankle, Oran was struggling with his groin from the last game and George took a blow to the knee in the first half that he was struggling with.

“All three had to come off. We were already 10 players down prior to the midweek game.

“These things are sent to challenge us. You’ll not hear me moaning about it, you’ve just got to get on with it.

“There are no easy games in this league and Larne will be another massive test.

“We’ve been working on a pattern of play that we think will get us something from the game.

“With us being at home, I think we have to be a bit more expansive and give it a go.

“I know they are full-time, but it doesn’t really matter at this time as the campaign has just started.

“Larne should be a bit fresher as they had their game in midweek called off because of international call-ups. I suppose they had a few more days to recover.”

Former Milton Keynes Dons man Jackson has impressed Tipton since moving to Shamrock Park from St Ives Town in June.

“Oran is a good lad, and he can play as he has demonstrated in his couple of appearances,” he added.

“We were 3-0 down (against the Crues) and he had sore groins, so there was no point keeping him on for the last half-hour.

“We wanted to rest him as much as we can and hope he is ready for the weekend. We really lost the game in a mad 10-minute spell after the break. I thought we were well in it up to that point.

“I was well pleased with the first half.

“We had a chat at half-time, emphasising it was important to keep it tight and for us to stay in the game as long as we could.

“We were away from home and playing on the counter-attack.

“There were passages in the game that I was happy with. The disappointing thing was the three second-half goals were all something similar.

“The boys must learn how to defend against deep crosses into the box. Unfortunately, we didn’t deal with them and we were punished.

“It was one we took on the chin and we move on.”