Portadown must play without fear in crunch relegation duel: Niall Currie

It is, arguably at least, one of the most important fixtures in the history of Portadown Football Club.

Certainly since last winning the League title in 2002, the Shamrock Park club haven’t faced a game of the magnitude of the battle that awaits them at Stangmore Park, their Premiership future on the line.

Victory over relegation rivals Dungannon Swifts will see the Ports move above Dean Shiels’ team and off the bottom of the table with just one game of the campaign remaining.

Defeat will see them condemned to at least one season of Championship football.

It therefore seems an impossible challenge when manager Niall Currie tells his team to play without fear and take on the same mindset as when they kicked a ball about in the garden as care-free children.

It is, however, a must for Currie after — he believes — the pressure affected the players as they dropped three crucial points against Newry City 10 days ago.

“I think sometimes you’ve got to grasp certain situations and against Newry I genuinely think that a few boys let the occasion get to them a bit knowing the importance of the game,” admitted manager Currie.

“We tried to emphasise before the Carrick game (when Portadown won 3-1) that they can’t be putting that kind of pressure on themselves.

“It’s a game of football, they’ve been playing football in their back gardens since they were five or six, what’s the big deal? They’ve got to take out everything around them and play the game — and I thought they did that against Carrick and we have to do that again.”

With the stakes so high and only a win enough for either team to have their destiny in their own hands going into the last game, staying calm will be crucial.

The tension in the away dressing room will, according to Currie, be replicated in the home one as the match, in many ways, is more important than a Cup Final.

Post-split wins against Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers will give the Ports confidence and while Dungannon have picked up only a single point since the League was cut in half, they only have to look back a few weeks to take belief from wins on two trips to European chasers Cliftonville.

In a one-off occasion, it will be down to who handles it best.

“It’s the same pressure for Dungannon, I think that’s the way we approach it,” maintained Currie. “They have a lot of young players as well and they are sitting in a situation that is no different to ours.

“We’ve got to concentrate on being at our very best and we’ll make sure that we embrace the situation and don’t fear the occasion. You can’t fear failure. You just can’t.

“The best way of doing that is to deal with situations, be on the front foot and be aggressive in everything we do and we know that if we turn up and we put in a good performance we’ve a great chance.”