Portadown must regain belief ahead of Glentoran Irish Cup task: boss Niall Currie

Niall Currie wants to see some consistency from Portadown

Niall Currie has admitted that his first job ahead of facing a newly in-form Glentoran is to raise confidence in the Portadown ranks.

The Ports have suffered three consecutive League defeats since beating Banbridge Town in the last round of the Irish Cup and ahead of facing the 2020 winners, lifting the mood after a 6-1 loss to Linfield last weekend is the manager’s biggest task.

If there is pressure, however, Currie is shrugging it off, revealing that after almost two decades in management he deals with expectation and defeats much better than he did at the start.

“We’re up and down. We get a good performance and then we are getting the likes of what we produced against Linfield,” said Currie.

“If we’d come away with a narrow defeat it would have been a confidence booster and something to build on because we weren’t expected to do anything, but you have to come away from these games with something about you.

“We are going to have to look really hard. We have Glentoran now and it is going to be the same scenario, if we make the same mistakes we are going to have the same outcome.

“We’ve got to galvanise things again.”

The Irish Cup may be seen as a welcome distraction from being mired in a relegation battle, with only a single League win this season, but Currie has his own level of expectation, especially having walked back into Shamrock Park with his eyes wide open.

“I am very conscious of how important things are, but pressure is what you make of it,” said Currie.

“I deal with pressure a lot better now at 50-years-old than I dealt with it as a 31-year-old or 32-year-old manager when I used to go home and nobody would have been able to talk to me.

“I know where the deficiencies are. We knew walking into this job that it was going to be massively hard.”

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny, midfielder Aaron Harkin and striker Alan O’Sullivan will be in line for debuts after signing just before the transfer window closed on Tuesday night.

Harkin said: “I’m glad to be on board.

“Niall contacted me around mid-December when I was coming back from injury and needed to get my fitness up.

“I’m more of a holding midfield player and can bring experience to the team.”