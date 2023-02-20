Portadown must use derby win to begin charge to safety: Stephen Teggart

His goal after only two minutes sparked a performance that had the home fans purring and now Teggart knows that it those same supporters who the players have to keep satisfying.

The Ports are still 11 points from safety at the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership and they desperately need more than just a one-off victory.

“I didn’t really have time to think about it, I just had to throw myself at it and lucky enough it went into the corner of the net and that set us up,” Teggart said of his goal.

“We’ve had a lot of tough games lately against the top four or five teams. Now we have a run of games — and this was the start of it — that we believe we can get points from and hopefully we can kick on from this and put a run together. We need to really to put a run together.

“We are just going to keep fighting to the end and hopefully we can pull the club out of the situation that we are in.

Confidence surged through the Portadown team after Teggart’s opener, but it took until the 71st minute for them to add a second goal through substitute Alan O’Sullivan after Cathair Friel saw a penalty saved on the stroke of half time.

It was only when O’Sullivan netted his second in the 90th minute, after Danny Wallace had pulled one back eight minutes earlier, that the Ports fans could really celebrate.

“The fans probably won’t settle for anything less than that level of performance,” added Teggart. “They can see the fight and the level of performance that we can put in, so hopefully we can stay at that level we need to stay at that level if we are going to get out of this.”

Although Glenavon did have a spell early in the second-half when an equalising goal might have changed the game, manager Gary Hamilton spared only goalkeeper Rory Brown and teenage midfielder Jamie Doran from criticism, saying that his other nine starters didn’t perform to the standard he demands.

“Yes, we did create a few chances and maybe at 2-1 we had a good chance and didn’t take it, but we are papering over the cracks when we say that,” said Hamilton.

“It wasn’t acceptable. It’s demoralising. Everybody is hurting — and so they should be. The players definitely didn’t do their jobs on the pitch and I can only apologise to the supporters.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Wilson, Rodgers, McKeown, Balde (Chapman 21), Archer, McCawl, Russell, Teggart, Friel, McElroy (O’Sullivan 64). Unused subs: Barr, Upton, Stedman, Jordan, Igiehon.

GLENAVON: Brown, Ward, Birney, Wallace, Rogers (O’Connor 72), Prendergast, Snoddy, Doran, Stewart, Fitzpatrick, Bradley (Baird 72). Unused subs: Kerr, Doyle, Garrett, Malone, Norton.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match:Stephen Teggart

Match rating:8/10