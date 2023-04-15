Portadown need perfect finale to avoid Premiership exit: boss Niall Currie

Portadown boss Niall Currie wants to take the fight for survival all the way to the wire — © PMAKER

Indeed, the Shamrock Park boss has gone as far as to label their home clash with Carrick Rangers as “must-win” if they are to take their fight to beat the drop into the last two games.

Mathematically, the Ports would only be relegated if they fail to beat Stuart King’s men and Dungannon Swifts pick up maximum points away to Ballymena United and while Currie wants to ensure that the battle goes right down to the wire, his belief is that three wins are crucial.

“Any margin for error is now gone,” said Currie. “If we don’t win against Carrick Rangers it’s over. I don’t think there is any doubt about that.”

The Ports have picked up 13 points from their last eight games to give themselves a chance of staying up, but it is the one that got away — Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Newry City — that has hurt them.

Had they won that game, Portadown would have been just two points behind Dungannon and with a trip to Stangmore Park next weekend their fate would then be in their own hands.

“The sad thing about the story is that we have clawed ourselves back into it so hard and we put ourselves into a situation twice where we could have got within touching distance of Dungannon and we have missed an absolute wonder opportunity by failing to beat Newry,” said Currie.

“I am disappointed that we have worked so hard to get ourselves back into the mix and we could have been sitting two points behind Dungannon going into the last three games. I always look at ourselves and we have missed a really good opportunity.”

The positive statistic that Currie can look to is the fact that the Ports haven’t lost consecutive games since the end of January.

He has got a reaction from his players after each defeat, but now the challenge is to deal with the pressure of the situation as they face a second relegation in seven seasons.

“It’s up to players too. Everybody knew the situation going into the Newry game. I was asked whether the pressure got to some of them. Maybe it did,” said Currie. “They maybe let the occasion dominate moreso maybe than just playing the game because there is importance in it, we’ve a massive crowd backing us, we’ve given them hope.

“Sometimes the harder you try the worse it gets and I think, if I had to define it, there was no lack of heart, there was no lack of effort and trying really hard, but we probably tried too hard.”