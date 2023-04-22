Portadown relegated to the Championship after dramatic loss to Dungannon Swifts

Niall Currie’s Portadown will play in the Championship next season.

Despite a valiant fight against the drop, the Ports finally succumbed at Stangmore Park following a 3-2 defeat to relegation rivals Dungannon Swifts.

In a helter-skelter affair, Dungannon lead twice through from Ethan McGee and Jordan Jenkins only for Paul McElroy to level the game at both 1-1 and 2-2. But the Ports had no answer to Michael O’Connor’s 79th minute winner.

Despite the hard-fought win, Dean Shiels team will almost certainly face a two-legged play-off against Championship runners-up Warrenpoint Town to save their place in the Premiership.

11th placed Dungannon trail 10th placed Newry City by three points but Darren Mullen’s men have goal difference that 24 strikes better than the Swifts.

Newry secured their place in new season’s top-flight thanks to a 2-2 draw with Ballymena United. Ryan Waide gave the Sky Blues the lead at the Newry Showgrounds on two occasions, only for James Teelan and then Donal Scullion to equalise.

That battle for second - between Linfield and Glentoran - and a guaranteed place in European competition will go to the final day. The Glens defeated Coleraine 3-0 at The Oval with Terry Devlin and Niall McGinn (2) on target.

The Glens are three points behind the Blues with one game left to play, but Rodney McAree’s men boast a superior goal difference meaning second spot is still up for grabs.

There was a thrilling North Belfast derby at Solitude, as Cliftonville and Crusaders drew 3-3.

Paul Heatley scored in both the first and last minute of the game either side of staggering ten-minute period at the start of the second half that saw four goals with both Hale brothers – Ronan and Rory – Joe Gormley and Jarlath O’Rourke on target.

In the day’s other Premiership game, European Play-Off bound Gleanvon defeated Carrick Rangers 3-1 at Taylor’s Avenue. Andrew Doyle, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Cohen Henderson scored for the Lurgan Blues, with Nedas Macuilaitis on target for Stuart King’s boys.