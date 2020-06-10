Portadown set for promotion after NI Football League present recommendation to end Championship season

If the NIFL recommendation is accepted, Portadown will be going up.

Portadown clubs Portadown FC and Annagh United are both set to have their promotions confirmed after the NI Football League's Covid-19 Steering Group made a recommendation to end their seasons immediately.

Both the Championship and Premier Intermediate League, the second and third tiers of the Northern Irish football pyramid, are set to have their campaigns concluded without any further matches taking place.

A mathematical calculation will be used to confirm final league placings. Portadown currently lead the Championship, six points clear of Ballinamallard United although having played a game more, while Annagh United are three points ahead of Portstewart in the PIL.

Read more NI Football League present two options to Premiership clubs over season conclusion

The runners-up would have been involved in play-off games, however, the recommendation, if accepted, will see those matches scrapped and second-placed teams denied a shot at promotion.

The news that automatic relegation will take place will see PSNI drop down from the Championship, while Institute will be sweating at the foot of the Premiership.

The Londonderry club could yet be given a chance to save itself, with the Steering Group suggesting that the top tier plays two more rounds of fixtures to reach the 33-game mark.

Those matches would likely take place at the end of July, before the UEFA deadline of August 3, but the financial problems of coronavirus testing and removing players from furlough would have to be solved.

Clubs have been invited to provide feedback by Thursday at 5pm, with the Steering Group to present the findings to the NIFL board on Friday.

Providing the Championship recommendations are accepted, Portadown's three year wait for a return to the Premiership will come to an end.

Elsewhere, the NIFL Development and Academy Leagues are also to be brought to an immediate end while the Women's Premiership season, yet to begin, could be played later this year.