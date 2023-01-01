Portadown sign five players on opening day of transfer window as striker Adam Salley departs club

Portadown have been active on the opening day of the transfer market by bringing in five new players, however striker Adam Salley will not be returning to the club.

The forward has spent the first half of the season on loan at Ards, however was wanted back at his parent club for the remainder of the campaign due to injuries.

But despite the request, Portadown have revealed that Salley rejected his recall and informed the club that he will be staying with Ards for the remainder of the season instead.

"Adam won’t be returning to the club,” said a frustrated Niall Currie, who also confirmed that the striker will be released at the end of his contract.

"We requested his return in the interests of the club to help us out of this dire situation however having spoken to Adam he made it crystal clear that he did not want to return to the club and for me that’s the conversation over.

“I don’t want anyone at this club who doesn’t want to be here, we need the opposite, we have other options and will pursue them.”

Currie has quickly moved to address the problem areas in his squad by signing five players as soon as the window opened, with Dundela trio Lee Chapman, Eoghan McCawl and Chris Rodgers, and Coleraine pair Aaron Canning and Cathair Friel all signing.

Friel is the only player not to sign on a full-time basis, his arrival instead a loan move until the summer, with Currie bolstering his squad for their relegation survival push.

Meanwhile, after losing two players to Carrick, Coleraine have also swooped for a Dundela player after signing winger Eamon Fyfe from the Championship club.

And Ballymena United have also made an early January acquisition, bringing in right-back Robbie McVarnock from Newington.