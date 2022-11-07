Portadown sign striker Greg Moorhouse while Adam Salley is likely to return in January

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown’s new manager Niall Currie refused to wait until the January transfer window opened to refresh his striking options.

Currie – who replaced Paul Doolin last month – has signed free agent Greg Moorhouse. As the 28 year-old is an out-of-contract professional he is free to make his debut tomorrow night, when the Ports travel to Carrick Rangers.

The Dubliner is no stranger to the Irish League. He enjoyed two stints with Glenavon and played for Warrenpoint Town last term. He has also turned out for Sligo Rovers and Shelbourne.

Moorhouse said: “I’m really excited to get going at such a big club as Portadown and I am looking forward to the challenge of helping the team climb up the table in the weeks and months ahead.

“I’ve heard so many good things about the club over the past few days and feel we just need to get that first league victory of the season to help kick start things under the new manager and I hope that is something I can help contribute to at Carrick Rangers tomorrow evening.”

Currie is also expected to recall on-loan striker Adam Salley in January. In August, Doolin loaned Salley to Lough 41 Championship club Ards until the end of the season, however the Ports have the right to recall him when the transfer window reopens in January.

So far, Salley has bagged eight goals for the Red and Blues including an impressive hat-trick against Knockbreda.

Ards manager Matthew Tipton is keen keep the in form forward.

He said: Whatever happens happens. We want Adam to stay at Ards, but it is out of our control.

"One thing is for sure, I’ll not be standing still waiting to see what Portadown do in January. I’ll be actively looking for a new forward regardless of what happens with Adam, as I’m always looking to improve my squad.

"Ideally, he will finish the season with us but I have to be prepared if he is recalled.”