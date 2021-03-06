Portadown striker Lee Bonis hailed as 'unplayable' after derby day heroics against Glenavon

That's the view of his manager Matthew Tipton after the 21-year-old hometown lad delivered a man of the match display in a derby victory over Glenavon.

The Northern Ireland Under 21 international left the Shamrock Park pitch with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Ports' ten-man rivals.

It's the second win, and second goal, from two derbies so far in Bonis' fledgling career - enough to fast-track his spot as a fan favourite at the club.

He made his name scoring 50 goals for Seagoe FC in junior football before making the step up to his boyhood club.

And after watching Saturday's showing, Tipton reckons he has a bright future ahead.

"Whatever he wants if you look at that performance today," said of Bonis' potential. "What we have to do is make sure it's channelled in the right way. He has aggression which is brilliant for a centre-forward because he doesn't give centre-halves a minute's peace. We now just have to make sure he's a little bit more composed in front of goal and where that takes him is up to him.

"I thought he was pretty much unplayable today. All over; he was strong in the air, he was getting on the end of things he shouldn't have in terms of his pace. He learns quickly."

A picky onlooker could have pointed out that Bonis should have squared a couple of opportunities early in the second half as Portadown sought to put the game to bed but what followed, Tipton says, is a microcosm of his time at the club.

"He learned from it," said the boss. "The next time he went through one-on-one, he squared it to Ben Guy for an empty net.

"He's done that for 18 months now since he's been with us. Everything we throw at him, he takes it on board. He's learning and he's learning every week. For me, long may it continue."

Tipton himself also knows nothing only Mid-Ulster derby glory, having won his two games against Glenavon as Ports boss.

Those have formed two-thirds of his side's Premiership victories this term, their eight goals more than a third of their total tally for the campaign.

Given the rest of their struggles, he could be forgiven for wanting to play his rivals more often.

"I wouldn't be disrespectful to Gary and his team by saying that but what I would say is that we need to make sure that this is our level of performance going forward," he said.

"We've produced good performances, we just haven't been as clinical as we were today or on the first day of the season. If we can use this as a marker going forward, I'll be more than happy.

"We've been creating chances, we just haven't been ruthless. I'll still be critical of the second half because we can't walk it in or score the perfect goal, sometimes you just have to bury it. Today, I'm not going to complain too much with scoring four but I think there were more goals there for the taking. This is what the boys have to realise at this level; on Tuesday night or next Saturday they might not get as many chances so you have to make sure when you do get them, you put them in the back of the net."

Tuesday night brings a quickfire re-run of Saturday's game, Glenavon again visiting Shamrock for a league fixture as the Ports look for a third win over their rivals in a single season for the first time since the 18/19 campaign.

"It'll be cat and mouse," he said. "Gary will know what we've done and what our strengths are and he'll try and counteract what he thought were their weaknesses. It'll be up to me to come with something to make sure we capitalise on what we've done today and continue a good run."