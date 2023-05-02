Portadown tie down two key players as Paul McElroy and Chris Rodgers sign new deals

Portadown have started preparing for life in the Championship with a boost after confirming key figures Paul McElroy and Chris Rodgers have signed new deals at Shamrock Park.

Despite dropping down into the second tier after finishing bottom of this season’s Danske Bank Premiership, the Ports have secured the futures of two stars as they bid to bounce back immediately.

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 international McElroy looked to be the more eye-catching given his contributions down the stretch, notching seven goals in 13 games since joining in January.

However, Rodgers’ less heralded arrival from Dundela proved to be a masterstroke from manager Niall Currie as he became a lynchpin in the Ports’ defence, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

The pair will now try and lead Portadown back into the top flight at the first time of asking and Currie was thrilled to have two of his generals signed up for their promotion bid.

"Paul came in and (did) a wonderful job for us and showed his pedigree. Whenever we signed him we knew we were getting a really top quality bottom six Premiership striker, and he came in and proved that he’s as good as anything that’s out there and we are over the moon that he’s signed a new deal,” he began.

“We approached Paul early doors because we wanted to start building for next season and we sat down and decided the best way forward was to hopefully tie him down for the best years of his career. He’ll be 29 in July so will be 31 when his contract ends, which is in his prime, so I thought it was a no brainer.

“A big thank you to the club for supporting our wishes and, again, the fact that Paul was very very happy to commit to the club for his best years... we know he’s dropping down to the Championship but it shows his commitment to the club and the cause and we’re absolutely over the moon that he’s the first to agree to stay on for next season and beyond.

"Chris Rodgers signing is just testament to the man really, it was easiest negotiation I think I’ve ever been involved in in regards to a player staying at a club.

“I think Chris came in and did fantastically well, he’s turned into a whole hearted fans favourite and our fans have a lot of affection for him as he wears his heart on his sleeve and gives absolutely everything. It shows his commitment to our cause next year that he’s going to drop down a division again and help get this club hopefully back to where it belongs.

“It’s an easy negotiation when you’re dealing with a guy who absolutely loves the club, he fell in love with the club from the day and hour he came and he realises the size of the club, which is half of the battle, and like Paul we’re absolutely over the moon to get Chris tied down.”

McElroy has signed a new three-year deal that will take him up to the summer of 2026, the former Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday talent extending an Irish League career that has seen him play for his hometown Dungannon Swifts, Crusaders and Ballymena United.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has agreed just a one-year extension, the 32-year-old centre-back having represented Ballymena United, Coleraine, Wakehurst, Larne, Ballyclare Comrades and Carrick Rangers.