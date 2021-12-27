Portadown warned they face real relegation threat after ‘meekly accepting’ dismal derby defeat to Glenavon as club legend advises January signings

That's the warning from legendary former club captain Philip Major, who won four league titles during his time at Shamrock Park.

He was back watching on as his old side limped to a dismal 1-0 derby defeat to rivals Glenavon on Monday afternoon despite the Lurgan Blues playing the entirety of the second half with only nine men.

Peter Campbell's goal teed up a madcap eight minute spell to end the first half, with the scorer and team-mate Robert Garrett both shown straight red cards.

Glenavon laid down the challenge to their hosts in the second half, sitting deep and narrow and ultimately Portadown couldn't provide the quality to break down their visitors even with a two-man advantage.

The fact that the only real chance of note they could create was a scuffed header for Lee Bonis raised serious queries of the quality within the Ports squad.

There was, it must be noted, a huge absentee list with no fewer than nine would-be regulars missing for one reason or another. Defenders Paul Finnegan, Nathan Kerr, Paddy McNally and Oran Jackson were joined on that list by club captain Luke Wilson and fellow midfielder George Tipton as well as attackers Chris Lavery, Ruairi Croskery and Adam Salley.

Either way, for Major there are now serious questions over the current panel's ability to survive the drop as they sit second bottom, four points ahead of Warrenpoint Town and one behind Dungannon Swifts, with those two now boasting a game in hand after their festive game was postponed following a request from both clubs.

"At this point in time if I'm being completely honest I don't think he has," Major told Radio Ulster when asked if manager Matthew Tipton has enough at his disposal to escape the bottom two. "In normal circumstances, it's good to bring young players in but it's good to do that with experienced players so they learn the game.

"Today every outfield player on the bench were teenagers. On the park, he has a 16-year-old at left-back in Reece Jordan, who is a really good prospect but is coming in there with other young players around him. I just think they need more experience.

"To be fair to Matthew Tipton, I listed nine first team regulars who weren't available to them today for whatever reason. They have a number of long-term injury problems and with the squad they're working with, I don't think they have enough quality. They need experience. I don't know how the finances are but the definitely need experience in the transfer market, there's no doubt about it.

"This club needs to be in the Premiership but they need reinforcements. They've drawn with some of the top teams but they only have two victories at Warrenpoint and they need to do more. They need somebody at the top end to help Lee Bonis and they need to hold on to him."

In a real twist, the Ports could potentially go head-to-head with neighbours Annagh United in a relegation / promotion play-off with their fellow Portadown-based side currently second in the Championship, although Annagh would need to be granted a promotion license.

It's fair to say that Major, and presumably the rest of a packed home stand at Shamrock Park, were far from impressed with what they saw during what was Glenavon’s first festive win in Portadown since 1967, particularly in an alarming second half.

"On the very rare occasions you get reduced to nine men, you need experience, organisation and players that are resilient. Glenavon had that in spades," Major continued.

"Portadown on the other hand, it was all very pedestrian and predictable. They were very slow, the didn't get it wide, they didn't pass it quickly and actually I don't believe that James Taylor had a save of note to make in 90 minutes, which given that (Glenavon) have nine men, is ridiculous.

"Matthew Tipton will be so frustrated that his side seemed to be meekly accepting their fate today. When you have a two-man advantage, that shouldn't be the case.

"Glenavon gave an exercise in the very best of time wasting and how to kill a game. That shows the difference of experience and inexperience."

Next up for the Ports is a trip to Ballymena United on New Year's Day.