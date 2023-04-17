Portadown would have bitten your hand off for late survival shot: Cathair Friel

Portadown now have an opportunity that Cathair Friel says they ‘need to grasp.’

The two-goal striker helped fire the Ports to within two points of relegation rivals Dungannon Swifts at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership thanks to a 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers.

The fact that the teams meet each other on Saturday means that both have their fate in their own hands — Portadown knowing that winning both their remaining games will move them off the bottom, while victory for the Swifts next weekend would send their opponents down.

After being 11 points adrift two months ago, it is almost a dream scenario for Friel.

“If we’d been offered this situation two months ago — our destiny being in our own hands going into the last two games — we’d have taken their hands clean off,” said Friel, who struck the opener in the 14th minute before sealing the points four minutes from time.

“To have that opportunity now, we just need to grasp it and take it. It’s do or die. This club shouldn’t be in the Championship — and that’s no disrespect to anybody who is there — but it’s a big, big club and in my eyes they need to be a Premiership club.

“There is always going to be nerves, but there was a bit of nervousness going into play Carrick and we dealt with that well.

“We just need to start well. When we start well, we go on and pick up points and if we can start well against Dungannon, I feel we can win it.”

Friel’s free-kick settled those nerves before Josh Archer hit the second on 32 minutes.

With a European play-off place still the target, Carrick responded through Ben Tilney before Friel settled the matter.

“Fair play to Glenavon, they have secured seventh place now, but we have pushed them until the second last game of the season,” reflected Gers boss Stuart King.

“This time last year, we weren’t even safe and now we have the highest points tally the club has ever had in the Premier League and we’ve got to be really, really proud of that.”

PORTADOWN: Barr, Rodgers, McNally (Upton 63) McKeown, Chapman, Wilson, McCawl, Archer (Teggart 75), Russell, Friel, Balde (O’Sullivan 68). Unused subs: Mastny, Stedman, Igiehon, Walker.

CARRICK:Ross Glendinning, Stewart (Gawne 73), Ervin, Reece Glendinning, Forsythe, Cherry (Anderson 33), Mitchell, Cushley (Nixon 80), Tilney, McGuckin, Maciulatis. Unused subs: Hogg, Surgenor, Kalla, Dupree.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown).

Man of the match:Eoghan McCawl

Match rating:8/10