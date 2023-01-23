Portadown’s appeal against NIFL decision to award Newry City a 3-0 victory dismissed by Irish FA

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown’s appeal against the NI Football League’s decision to award a 3-0 win to Newry City for December’s Danske Bank Premiership clash, has been dismissed by the Irish FA Appeals Committee.

On December 4, Niall Currie’s team defeated Newry City 3-1 at the Newry Showgrounds to end their 17-game run without a victory.

However, within hours of the full-time whistle, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that NIFL were investigating a first half substitution that saw Alberto Balde replace Leo Donnellan.

The former Middlesbrough man was originally listed on the Portadown team sheet for the 2pm game. Before kick-off, Portadown removed Balde from the starting line-up and placed him on the bench, as the talented forward was set to miss the start of the match.

Eyebrows were raised midway through the first half when Balde replaced the injured Leo Donnellan, as NIFL Premiership Rule 20h states: “Should any nominated player or substitute sustain an injury or become otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the teamsheet to the referee and before the kick-off, he may be replaced provided that the referee and the opposing club are informed prior to kick-off.”

An investigation was launched, and five days after the game, NIFL’s Competition Committee awarded a 3-0 win to Newry City.

Portadown took their appeal to the Irish FA Appeals Committee, with a hearing staged last Monday night.

However – a week on from the hearing – football’s governing body dismissed the case.

In a statement, the club said: "This morning Portadown Football Club received notice that our appeal on the matter surrounding our match with Newry City AFC on 4th Dec 2022 was dismissed by the IFA Appeals Committee.

"We would like to place on record our sincere disappointment on the outcome and firmly believe we have acted with integrity throughout the process."

The Ports now have the option of seeking arbitration.