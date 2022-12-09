Portadown's first win of the season scrubbed from the record books as Newry City awarded 3-0 win by NIFL

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown’s first league win of the season has been scrubbed from the record books.

Last Sunday, Niall Currie’s team defeated Newry City 3-1 at the Newry Showgrounds to end their 17-game run without a victory.

However, the Northern Ireland Football League has awarded a 3-0 win to Darren Mullen’s men, as Portadown breached Premiership rule 20h.

As exclusively revealed by the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday night, an investigation was launched into the eligibility of Alberto Balde.

The former Middlesbrough man was originally listed on the Portadown team sheet for the 2pm kick-off. Portadown removed Balde from the starting line-up and placed him on the bench, as the talented forward was late for kick-off.

Eyebrows were raised midway through the first half when Balde replaced the injured Leo Donnellan.

NIFL Premiership Rule 20h states: “Should any nominated player or substitute sustain an injury or become otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the teamsheet to the referee and before the kick-off, he may be replaced provided that the referee and the opposing club are informed prior to kick-off.”

On Friday afternoon, NIFL’s Competitions Committee concluded that Portadown had breached Rule 20h.

In a statement, the League said: “The NI Football League can confirm that the NIFL Competitions Committee have today ruled on a breach of Premiership Rules.

“The eligibility of Portadown player Alberto Balde Almanzar was raised in relation to his appearance in the Danske Bank Premiership match against Newry City on 4 December 2022.

“In accordance with Rule 9 of the NIFL Premiership Rules 2022/23, the NIFL Competitions Committee were called to review all relevant documentation alongside the relevant rules and regulations.

“The case was considered by the Committee today (Friday 9 December) and has ruled that Portadown FC has been found in breach of Rule 20(h) of the NIFL Premiership Rules 2022/23

“As a result of this breach, Portadown have been fined £500 and the match awarded to Newry City with a 3-0 scoreline.”

As a result of the decision, Portadown are now six points adrift at the bottom of the table with just one point. Newry City’s tally for the season has increased by three points, to 18