Portadown’s match-winner Benny Igiehon lauds team’s fighting spirit after remarkable comeback

Newry City 3 Portadown 4

Portadown’s last-minute match-winning hero Benny Igiehon says that the work rate of his side, and their ‘never say die’ attitude helped them pull off a remarkable 4-3 win away to Newry City on Saturday night.

The visitors had a perfect start with goals from Stephen Teggart and Paul McElroy seeing them take a two-goal lead, before Newry pulled the game back through a Chris Rodgers own goal, John McGovern and Brian Healy to lead 3-2 going into stoppage time.

But Portadown didn’t throw in the towel, and Josh Archer levelled matters, before substitute Igiehon tapped home a scrappy winner, to break Newry’s hearts and renew life into Portadown’s season.

So, just how did they pull that one back?

“Good tactical substitutions from the manager,” Igiehon laughed. “I don’t know; the boys worked hard. It wasn’t a situation where I did anything special, it was a real team effort. “Even when we came back into it with the equaliser, we didn’t really have the mindset of ‘let’s just take the point,’ we wanted to try and push for it.

“I remember as soon as Josh scored, all I was thinking was ‘get the ball!’ We keep going until the final whistle, so I’m just grateful that we got the points we needed.”

The game was played in miserable conditions with heavy rain and a less-than-ideal playing surface, but Igiehon believes that just added to the drama of the game as a spectacle.

“It was a difficult game, but the pitch and the weather helped set the scene that little bit more,” he said. “It was one of those situations where you think, if you can’t get a good touch, fight for the ball, win your headers, chase everything down, and I think that’s what we did. “Fair play to Newry as well, because they made the game good. They came back from 2-0 down, so if you were watching it as a neutral, that was a game where you got your money’s worth.”

A defeat would have given Portadown little chance of staying up in the Premiership, but instead, they have cut the gap to just five points on eleventh-placed Dungannon, and eight points on tenth-placed Newry, with seven games to go.

If they are to stay up, they will need the backing of their fans, which shouldn’t be an issue.

“The fans deserve it,” said Igiehon, of the win. “When we came out, I was listening to the crowd thinking ‘who are they? They’re really loud,’ then I realised it was our fans. So, fair play to the fans, they did their bit, so shoutout to them.”

NEWRY CITY: Brady, King, N Healy, McGivern, Lockhart (Carville 77), McGovern, Martin, B Healy, Donnelly (Montgomery 88), Scullion, Adeyemo (Teelan 77).

Subs not used: Halpenny, Kwelele, Lusty, Sloan.

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Balde (Chapman 45), Russell, McKeown, McNally, Archer, Teggart (Igiehon 79), Rodgers, McCawl, Friel (O’Sullivan 66), McElroy.

Subs not used: Upton, Stedman, Walker, O’Sullivan, Harkin.

Referee: Declan Hassan

Man of the match: Joshua Archer

Match Rating: 10/10