Positive mindset will be key, insists Bannsiders chief Oran Kearney

Glenavon 2 Coleraine 1

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has rallied his players to pick up their form

Oran Kearney has warned Coleraine’s players that they can ill afford to have a hangover from their BetMcLean Cup Final defeat after losing at Glenavon.

The Bannsiders had the half-time lead at Mourneview Park after Andy Scott netted following a mistake by Lurgan Blues goalkeeper Rory Brown.

However, the hosts bagged all three points with two goals in the final 20 minutes when Matthew Fitzpatrick and Michael O’Connor struck.

With Crusaders drawing and Cliftonville losing, Kearney believes it was an opportunity missed as the race for European places continues.

“We need to go into the split in a positive manner,” he said.

“You just don’t know what will happen in our next six games.

“There are greater gains to be made by all teams playing each other.

“We have got to hit double figures out of those 18 points available to ensure we are in a favourable position. When you look at those results, we could have gained today and moved nearer to the teams above us.”

Glenavon move up to seventh and are now unbeaten in their last four Premiership fixtures — much to Gary Hamilton’s satisfaction.

“I thought we were unfortunate to go in 1-0 down at half-time,” he said. “It was an individual error, but I’ll never criticise Rory because he and Fitzy have been our best players this season, they’ve been outstanding.

“I said to the boys at half-time that they had to pull Rory out of a hole as he has pulled them out of it numerous times. Thankfully they did with the two goals in the second-half.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Baird, McCloskey (O’Connor 66), Wallace, Doran, Rogers (Doyle 90), Garrett, Malone (Prendergast 66), Ward.

Unused subs: Matthews, Kerr, Norton, Lynch.

COLERAINE: Deane, D Jarvis, McKendry (Fyfe 60), Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin, O’Mahony (Lynch 79), McDermott, Shevlin, Scott.

Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Brown, McCrudden, Doherty.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match rating: 6/10