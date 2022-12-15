Postponements and pitch inspections: Sporting fixtures across Northern Ireland hit by cold weather

Linfield are due to play Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday.

As frost and ice sweep across Northern Ireland, many sporting events are likely to be postponed over this weekend.

We'll keep you updated with the latest news as clubs try and battle against the difficult conditions.

Saturday

1:33pm: A late postponement at Lakeview Park as Loughgall's meeting with Ballyclare Comrades is called off due to an unplayable pitch.

12:47pm: After a further inspection of the pitch at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, the Ulster Club Intermediate Football Club Final between Corduff and Galbally will not be played this weekend and has instead been re-fixed for Wednesday December 17 at 8pm. The game was originally switched from Pairc Esler in Newry to the Athletic Grounds.

11:49am: In a rare bit of good news on the weather front, the pitch at Bangor has passed its inspection and their Lough 41 Premier Intermediate clash with Banbridge Town is going ahead this afternoon.

11:17am: The meeting of Knockbreda and Dundela in the Lough 41 Championship has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

10:34am: All All-Ireland League rugby in Ulster has been postponed on Saturday.

10:30am: The Lough 41 Premier Intermediate game between Tobermore United and Dollingstown has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

10:20am: Lisburn Distillery's trip to Limavady United in the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

10:14am: The rearranged All-Ireland League rugby match between Ballymena and Queen's University has been cancelled due to a frozen pitch.

9:58am: The Lough 41 Premier Intermediate clash between Bangor and Banbridge Town will undergo a pitch inspection at 11:30am.

9:37am: Liatroim Fontenoys' All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling Club Semi-Final against Mayo's Tooreen has been postponed by 24 hours and will be played at Breffni Park on Sunday at 1pm instead. The Ulster Club Intermediate Football Club Final between Corduff and Galbally has been switched from Pairc Esler in Newry to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. It will still be played on Sunday at 1pm.

9:18am: Moyola Park's Lough 41 Premier Intermediate tie against Portstewart will be subject to an 11am pitch inspection.

Friday

4:44pm: Warrenpoint Town's trip to Ballinamallard United will not go ahead on Saturday afternoon after the Lough 41 Championship tie was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

3:07pm: There will be a pitch inspection at 11am on Saturday morning ahead of that afternoon's Lough 41 Championship tie between Knockbreda and Dundela.

3:02pm: Another Danske Bank Premiership fixture bites the dust as Crusaders' trip to play Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Saturday is called off due to a frozen playing surface.

2:33pm: The Lough 41 Premier Intermediate game between PSNI and Armagh City has been called off due to an unplayable pitch at The Dub.

2:30pm: Carrick Rangers' Danske Bank Premiership clash with Glentoran tonight has been called off after a pitch inspection determined the pitch was unplayable.

1:34pm: The All-Ireland League rugby match between Rainey Old Boys and Dungannon has been called off due to a frozen pitch, as has the tie between Belfast Harlequins and Malahide. The All-Ireland Junior Cup semi-finals between Newcastle West and Clogher Valley, and Enniskillen and Monktown are also off. All four games will be replayed on January 7.

1:30pm: Dergview's Lough 41 Championship clash with Ards, scheduled for Saturday, has been called off following a pitch inspection.

10:14am: Carrick Rangers' Danske Bank Premiership clash against Glentoran this evening will be subject to a 2pm pitch inspection to determine if the game can go ahead. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

9:30am: Ballyclare Comrades have confirmed that Saturday's Lough 41 Championship tie away to Loughgall will be subject to a pitch inspection at 11am on game day.

Thursday

The first major casualty was announced on Thursday lunchtime when the Northern Ireland Football League confirmed that Friday night’s clash between Newry City and Coleraine at the Newry Showgrounds had been postponed.

Ballymena United's Friday night game with Larne at the Ballymena Showgrounds was also postponed following a pitch inspection on Thursday afternoon.

Saturday’s European Champions Cup clash at Ravenhill between Ulster and La Rochelle is also in doubt, with rugby chiefs considering a move to Dublin’s RDS Arena.

Frost covers have already been deployed at Ravenhill and heaters are also being used to make every effort to stage the game in Belfast.

If you plan to attend a sporting event this weekend it is recommended that you check with the home club before travelling.