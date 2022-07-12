Power balance has shifted in transfer market, says Linfield boss David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy believes there has been a power shift in the Irish League transfer market.

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window for the champions, with long-term target Robbie McDaid – signed from arch-rivals Glentoran – the Blues’ most notable signing.

Otherwise, Healy has opted to sign players he knows he can trust. Summer recruits Joel Cooper, Chris McKee and Eetu Vertainen have all enjoyed previous stints at Windsor Park, with McKee and Vertainen collecting league winners’ medals last season whilst on loan from Rangers and St Johnstone, respectively.

Perhaps Healy’s reluctance to gamble on new talent can be attributed to the complexities of the modern-day transfer market.

Before tomorrow night’s crucial second leg Champions League clash at Windsor Park with Welsh champions TNS, Healy outlined how the market has altered since he accepted the Linfield job in 2015.

“The landscape has changed drastically in recent years,” he said.

“It’s not that long ago, even at Linfield, where you would get signing nights in May. Clubs would re-sign a big group of players, and release another group of players, all in one night.

“You couldn’t do that now, as contract negotiations are much more complicated. All players have agents, even at Irish League level. Even if they don’t have an official agent, they will have an advisor or a sounding board that clubs must deal with.

“Six or seven years ago, if a player was out of contract, you just picked up the phone and negotiated terms with him.

“If I got him in a room, one-on-one, I left the room with his name on a form. I printed out the contracts myself and did most of the paperwork before handing it to a Linfield official to complete.

“Now, a player will talk to you about football but when it comes to discussing financial terms, he will pass your over to his agent or advisor.

“Inevitably that turns into five or six phone calls and it drags on for days.

“It’s a real challenge at times. Thankfully, I have my Head of Recruitment and Development Willie McKeown to help me. He has been instrumental in all our recent signings. I have a fantastic relationship with Willie. He has sacrificed a lot for this football club.

“The power balance has shifted, and the players have more control than ever. It’s nothing new to me, as that’s the way it was when I played in England, but it’s relatively new in the Irish League.

“The likes of Stephen Baxter and David Jeffrey have seen incredible changes during their managerial careers. It’s a challenging market for all managers, nowadays.”

Whether Healy and McKeown’s hard work results in Champions League progress will be discovered at Windsor Park tomorrow. The Blues host Welsh champions TNS, who hold a 1-0 aggregate lead following Ryan Brobbel’s first leg goal in Oswestry.

While Healy’s men require a goal, the former Leeds United player says it’s vital that the Belfast club do not concede in the first half.

He explained: “We don’t want to put ourselves out of the tie in the first 30 minutes.

“Of course, we want to play on the front foot but also need to ensure we don’t concede an early goal and give ourselves a mountain to climb.

“But we will certainly put pressure on the opposition and let them know that they’re going to be in a game.

“Looking back on last week’s first leg, we were probably too respectful in the first half and allowed TNS too much possession. We set ourselves standards and I thought we fell well short of those standards in the first leg.

“We rallied late in the game but we failed to put the ball in the back of the net, and if you fail to put the ball in the net while you’re on top, you will lose key games. And that’s what happened.

“But we believe we are capable of turning this round and winning the tie.

“We only played to 60% of our usual standard. If we can improve upon that then we can win the tie.”

In Oswestry – a market town on the English side of the Welsh border – Linfield missed a string of chances to score their first competitive goal of the season.

While Linfield were not shy in front of goal last season, on occasions the Blues struggled to break down defensive opponents. With a tie against Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt – who defeated Roma, AZ Alkmaar and Celtic in the Europa Conference League last season – the likely reward, Healy’s men cannot afford to be wasteful in front of goal. The Norwegians lead KI 3-0 on aggregate ahead of today's second leg in the Faroe Islands.

The NI Football Awards Manager of the Year said: “Last season, we lacked a ruthless, clinical edge at times. There were games that we won 2-1 or 3-1 that we should have won 5-1. Our build-up play and our final third entries are impressive but we don’t always turn that play into goals.

“We were not behind for a single second of a league game at Windsor Park last season, which is an incredible statistic, but we drew on four occasions because we let teams off the hook.

“We can’t afford to do that against TNS as they will punish us.

“But I’m not concerned about our goalscoring ability this year as Robbie McDaid, Chris McKee, Eetu Vertainen and Ethan Devine are all capable of scoring goals. As is the likes of Joel Cooper, Jordan Stewart and Kirk Millar. There’s goals in this team.”

Full-back Niall Quinn returns to the squad for the 7.45pm kick-off, while defender Jimmy Callacher and Finnish forward Vertainen are set to miss out.